Friday, September 2, 2022 | 
Utah Police/Courts Salt Lake County

11-year-old girl in custody after police say she stabbed her mother

By  Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
A house in Sandy, Utah where police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother.

A house in Sandy where police say an 11-year-old girl stabbed her mother on Sept. 2, 2022 is pictured. Police say the daughter called 911 and the mother was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Sandy Police are questioning an 11-year-old girl who they say stabbed her mother in the chest during an argument.

The mother, 39, was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition after the stabbing.

The 11-year-old called police around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, and officers responded to the scene near 1600 Nicklaus Circle.

"I just know it was an edged weapon, whether it was a kitchen knife or some other type of an edged weapon I do not know," said Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger.

There was a grandmother in the home at the time of the incident, but police did not say whether the grandmother witnessed the stabbing.

This incident is only about a mile away from a shooting that occurred in Sandy on Friday that left one man dead, with a wound that appears to be self-inflicted, and a woman hospitalized.

Carriger said that this is an unusual day in Sandy with two tragic events. He asked people to reach out if they are struggling and ask for help from the city and community.

