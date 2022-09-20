Will Mike Pence run for president in 2024? His answer to a Utah Valley University student

After former Vice President Mike Pence gave his speech at Utah Valley University — a university in the conservative Utah County suburb of Orem — a UVU student asked a key question.

Would he be running for president in 2024?

“I’ll keep you posted,” Pence answered without elaboration.

Pence, however, sure sounded like he was giving a campaign stump speech, focused on traditional American values, the “nuclear family,” securing the border and fixing immigration policy — as well as injecting civility into the nation’s political discourse.

Pence, while lauding policies advanced under former President Donald Trump’s administration, simultaneously sought to distance himself from Trump’s divisive style in the sense that he called for a change in political rhetoric.

“I think the American people are ready to get to a United States of America. Where we’re united around the principle that we’re entitled to our own deeply held beliefs, values, faith and convictions, and we won’t begrudge that of one another,” Pence said. “We’ll respect one another, then we’ll count the votes and we’ll figure out what the policy will be. But we’ll do it all as Americans.”

Asked by another UVU student about why he investigated his power as vice president to challenge the 2020 election, Pence answered, “I don’t recall that I did.”

He then went on to address Jan. 6, 2021 and the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

“Let me be very clear. Jan. 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation,” Pence said, thanking Capitol police for quelling the violence.

“We reconvened Congress the very next day and fulfilled our (duties) under the Constitution of the United States,” Pence said, before more directly addressing the question.

“From the very onset when there began to be discussion about the role of the vice president, I just couldn’t see it,” Pence said, adding that the role of Congress is only to open and count electoral votes, while the vice president’s role is only to preside over that process.

“There is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person chooses which votes to count,” Pence added.

Ultimately, Pence said, “What began as a day of tragedy ended up as a triumph of freedom.”

Pence visited Utah — a deep red state, but one that might be a battleground state during a GOP presidential primary — to give his speech hosted by Utah Valley University’s newly minted Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy.

Former Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, called Pence a “good friend” while introducing him to the audience of about 700, describing Pence and his wife, Karen, as good people who “care deeply” about the future of the country.

This story will be updated.

