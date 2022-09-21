Rapping Utah Republican grandmother’s campaign video goes viral

A rapping campaign video by Linda Paulson, a Taylorsville Republican and self-described “awesome” candidate for the Utah Senate, has gone viral.

The video has been widely shared on social media by people who concur with her political perspectives and others who are throwing shade at the video featuring the grandmother of 49 grandkids.

The rap video, posted on Paulson’s Facebook campaign page, notes her affinity for the family, the Constitution and the Second Amendment. The GOP candidate for Utah Senate District 12 says she’s pro-life, pro-police and supports free speech.

“Government programs should lead to self-sufficiency and support traditional family as the fundamental unit of society. But in schools they are pushing for new beliefs. Just to clarify that’s a female adult,” she raps, pointing to herself.

“I know what a woman is,” she says.

The video was featured Tuesday night on ‘The Late Show’ with Stephen Colbert, who said, “There is a lot to unpack there. First of all, hey Linda, as a female adult, do you know what a rhyme is? Traditionally, that’s a fairly important part of the whole rapping thing,” he said.

He noted that Paulson has 49 grandchildren and great grandchildren, “and none of them know GarageBand?” GarageBand is a music studio app for Mac.

Colbert responded with his own non-rhyming rap: “Hey Linda Paulson, listen up right here. You have the hip-hoppen-est ad this year. I’m Stephen Colbert. The Constitution is good, and just to clarify, as a comedian I want you to make more songs, please.”

Paulson replied to Colbert on Facebook: “Thank you Colbert for helping spread (part) of the campaign message. Wishing you well.”

The video has also been featured on Fox News, which says the video has received “mixed reviews.”

A National Review article said the video is “a candidate for the most bizarre election ad of the 2022 cycle.” National Review describes itself as “America’s premier destination for conservative analysis.”

On Facebook, some followers applauded the rap.

A comment posted on Facebook by one of Paulson’s supporters, Sarah Danielle, said, “Your rap is absolutely amazing and I love every detail! You are exactly what this world needs. Keep being your awesome self and ignore the mob completely.”

What does Paulson think about her video going viral?

Paulson said she’s trying to keep a sense of humor. Her daughter, who wrote the rap, was discouraged by negative messages posted online about her mother, she said.

Paulson said she chooses to take it in stride and has been excited that family members out of state are now aware she’s running for elected office.

She said she tried to encourage someone who would bring more conservative values to the Utah Legislature to run for the District 12 seat. On the final day to file for office, no one had come forward.

“I told my husband it’s an hour to go and I’m gonna go see if anybody else has signed up. If they haven’t, I’m going to do it. He just said, ‘OK, OK, that’s great,’” she said.

Now the whole family is invested in her campaign. Win or lose, it’s been an experience of a lifetime, said Paulson, 80.

“I love family reunions, and this is kind of like that in a lot of ways. It’s just a unique experience that we never expected,” she said.

Her Democratic challenger, Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, did not return requests for comment.

Mayne was appointed to the Utah Legislature in 2007, following the death of husband Ed Mayne, a longtime labor union leader. Karen Mayne, now Senate Minority Whip, won election in 2008 and has served in the Utah Senate 15 years.

Mayne’s campaign website calls her “your voice of reason.”

