Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 
Photo of the day: Credit union helps make girl’s dream come true

By  Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Illiana Rodriguez looks at a new dress as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday.

Illiana Rodriguez looks at a new dress as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference at Hale Centre Theatre. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Tuesday was a special day for Illiana Rodriguez as Mountain America Credit Union teamed with Make-A-Wish to make her dream come true.

Illiana spent the day with her mother, Jesenia, doing all of her favorite things, including making homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” in front of a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She was also gifted a trip to Disney World.

Each September the credit union participates in an annual event called Month of Caring where every employee is given paid time off to volunteer in their local communities. Since 2019, Mountain America employees have donated more than 9,300 service hours during the month of September.

Jesenia Rodrigez hugs her daughter, Illiana Rodriguez, onstage as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Jesenia Rodrigez clasps her hands as she watches her daughter, Illiana Rodriguez, sing onstage as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Illiana Rodriguez talks with her family as they eat food as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Illiana Rodriguez sings onstage at Hale Centre Theatre as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Jaynee Chandler, of Mountain America Credit Union, walks onstage with Illiana Rodriguez as the credit union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Illiana Rodriguez takes a bow after singing as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Jesenia Rodrigez watches her daughter Illiana Rodriguez sing onstage as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Illiana Rodriguez looks at a cake donated by Harmons in a room decorated with “Little Mermaid” and presents as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Illiana Rodriguez looks at a painting donated by Harmons of her as a “Little Mermaid” in a room decorated with “Little Mermaid” and presents as Mountain America Credit Union and Make-A-Wish teamed up to grant Illiana’s wish on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy. Illiana and her family were treated to a dream day filled with all her favorite things, including homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” to a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She also received a trip to Disney World.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
