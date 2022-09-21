Photo of the day: Credit union helps make girl’s dream come true

Tuesday was a special day for Illiana Rodriguez as Mountain America Credit Union teamed with Make-A-Wish to make her dream come true.

Illiana spent the day with her mother, Jesenia, doing all of her favorite things, including making homemade smoothies, decorating sugar cookies, playing with puppies and singing her favorite “Little Mermaid” song, “Part of Your World,” in front of a live audience of Mountain America employees at its annual MX Conference. She was also gifted a trip to Disney World.

Each September the credit union participates in an annual event called Month of Caring where every employee is given paid time off to volunteer in their local communities. Since 2019, Mountain America employees have donated more than 9,300 service hours during the month of September.