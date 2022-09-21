Photo of the day: Volunteers transform housing facilities for homeless veterans

The Home Depot Foundation on Wednesday teamed up with the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City to revamp two permanent supportive housing facilities for men and women, including more than 150 veterans, experiencing homelessness.

More than 600 volunteers led by Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force, split up across the two properties — Freedom Landing and Sunrise Metro — to revamp the outdoor areas and give those who live there more comfortable and enjoyable places to spend their time.

Volunteers painted the exterior of the buildings, installed a serenity garden and raised garden beds, planted trees, built a grilling area, assembled furniture, and installed custom seating and shade structures. They will also installed new fencing, created a dog park and built 50-plus dog and cat beds for the people who live there.

Freedom Landing, a former hotel that was transformed to supportive housing, provides a place to live for 109 veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness. Sunrise Metro, which was the first permanent supportive housing complex in Salt Lake City, currently houses 100 people, including 60 veterans, who are experiencing chronic homelessness.

For more than 10 years, the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City has partnered with The Home Depot Foundation to improve various community spaces in housing sites to build a true sense of community and home.