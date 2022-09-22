A BYU student is the youngest contestant on ‘Survivor’

Sami Layadi, a pet cremator from Las Vegas, is competing in the current season of “Survivor.” Layadi is the youngest-ever contestant on “Survivor,” according to the Survivor Wiki. And get this? Layadi is also a BYU student.

Who is Sami Layadi?

Only 19 years old, Layadi is still confident that he will be the youngest contestant to win the show. He said that he runs off “pure adrenaline all the time” and that his experience as a pet cremator gives him unique qualities. Even though “Survivor” itself might be older than Layadi, he is confident that he has a real shot at winning.

In an interview with Parade.com, Layadi said he is most proud of getting his Eagle Scout award. He added, “I struggled mightily with completing merit badges and often took 3-4 classes just to get them. To finally receive it made me very proud of myself.”

He also spoke about who his hero is. He said, “My grandpa, Dale Donald Mann, because he is the hardest working man I have ever known, and he always made sure I knew what was most important: family.”

How to watch ‘Survivor’

According to Decider, previous seasons of “Survivor” are available to watch on CBS, Hulu, Paramount+, Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple store and YouTube. New episodes of Season 43 will air Wednesday nights on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+.

