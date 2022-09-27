Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | 
South Hills Middle School seventh graders Tyllman Reece and Trace Hook react as a pig goes to the bathroom during a lecture about raising pigs by Brigham FFA’s Connor Young during Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah Education Outdoors

Photo of the day: Earning an ‘A’ in agriculture

By  Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: Earning an ‘A’ in agriculture
South Hills Middle School seventh graders Tyllman Reece, left, and Trace Hook are amused by the pig’s contributions during a lecture by Brigham FFA’s Connor Young as part of Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday.

As many as 4,800 Jordan School District students participated in the annual Agriculture Days, which included a unique demonstration involving wild mustangs in the outdoor arena.

Ag Days is an opportunity for students to spend two days learning about agriculture and its impacts on their lives. The event brings specialists from 56 different agricultural-related organizations together for some hands-on experiences. Students learn about different professions, the value of crop rotation and land use as well demonstrations on sheep shearing and the use of drones in agriculture.

And there were plenty of animals, including alpacas, goats, rabbits, pigs, ducks and chickens.

Also, current and former students gave a demonstration on how they found success training wild mustangs.

A horse named Boots gets petted during Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Jordan School District students learn about sheep shearing during Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Virginia Hall, a seventh grader at South Hills Middle School, pets Boots during Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Approximately 4,800 Jordan School District students attend Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
