Photo of the day: Earning an ‘A’ in agriculture

South Hills Middle School seventh graders Tyllman Reece, left, and Trace Hook are amused by the pig’s contributions during a lecture by Brigham FFA’s Connor Young as part of Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday.

As many as 4,800 Jordan School District students participated in the annual Agriculture Days, which included a unique demonstration involving wild mustangs in the outdoor arena.

Ag Days is an opportunity for students to spend two days learning about agriculture and its impacts on their lives. The event brings specialists from 56 different agricultural-related organizations together for some hands-on experiences. Students learn about different professions, the value of crop rotation and land use as well demonstrations on sheep shearing and the use of drones in agriculture.

And there were plenty of animals, including alpacas, goats, rabbits, pigs, ducks and chickens.

Also, current and former students gave a demonstration on how they found success training wild mustangs.