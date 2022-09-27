The Salt Lake County Democratic Party on Tuesday called for the "immediate and unconditional resignation" of longtime Utah state Sen. Gene Davis.

Davis, D-Salt Lake City, has been suspended from party events since August, after the Utah Senate opened an investigation into allegations that the senator sexually harassed a former intern during this year's legislative session. The party said it had concluded its own investigation, and claimed Davis violated the party's anti-harassment policy.

"We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, free of harassment, to all who wish to participate," the Salt Lake County Democratic Party Executive Committee said in a prepared statement. "We take our responsibility of providing this environment seriously and will always stand up for those who experience harassment, regardless of the identity of the accused."

Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The allegations against Davis first surfaced in an Instagram post, in which a former intern accused the senator of inappropriate touching during her internship, and when she was later hired to help with his reelection campaign. She said she accepted a "high-paying position from him" in his campaign because she was "naive, broke, unemployed and desperate."

"He would put his arm around my waist. He would play with my toes when I sat down on his office reclining couch. He would constantly invade my physical boundaries," the woman said, adding that she "said nothing" and "did not fully acknowledge what was happening to me during this time."

The woman also described a separate incident in which she said Davis told her she had dirt on her bottom after taking photos of him outside for his campaign. She said she tried to clean it off herself and declined his offer multiple times to brush it off.

"Before I could sit back down, he takes his towel and starts wiping down my butt," the woman said. "I was in complete shock. After he was done, he looked me in the eye and asked, 'Did that make you feel uncomfortable?'"

Davis has not responded to requests from KSL.com to address the allegations, but denied the allegations in an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune last month.

Davis has served in the Senate since 1999 and previously served in the House since 1987. He lost his campaign during this year's primary election to challenger Nate Blouin, a renewable energy advocate.

