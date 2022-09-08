‘A beacon of hope and stability': Utah leaders commemorate Queen Elizabeth after her death

Utah leaders praised Queen Elizabeth II as an example of lifelong service and leadership after her death was announced on Thursday.

"I offer my condolences to our friends of the Commonwealth and the loved ones of Queen Elizabeth II, including the royal family. She leaves an exemplary legacy of devotion to her citizens, commitment to duty, and stability in times of turbulence. America will miss our good friend," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, tweeted.

I offer my condolences to our friends of the Commonwealth and the loved ones of Queen Elizabeth II, including the Royal Family. She leaves an exemplary legacy of devotion to her citizens, commitment to duty, and stability in times of turbulence. America will miss our good friend. https://t.co/YLH0GTwl9h — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 8, 2022

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox noted on social media the queen "served her people with strength, grace and unwavering dedication."

"She will be missed. Our prayers go out to the Royal Family and to the people of the Commonwealth," Cox said.

The governor ordered Thursday evening that the American and state flags be lowered to half-staff, effective immediately until sunset on the day of her internment. Private citizens and businesses are encouraged to participate.

Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert also took to Twitter on Thursday night, stating that he and his wife Jeanette join many from around the world in giving "heartfelt condolences" to the royal family.

"For 70 years, she led with grace and integrity as Great Britain's longest-serving monarch," he wrote.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, also expressed his and his wife's condolences to the queen's family and the British people.

"As the longest-ruling monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II dedicated her life to serving the people. Her guidance spanned generations and provided comfort during tumultuous times," Lee said on Twitter.

He described the queen as a "shining example of steady leadership" and added that she "impressed a sense of duty and determination" on those in the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, bishop-elect of the Episcopal Diocese of Utah — which is a member of the Anglican Communion with the Church of England — noted in a statement the queen "has the title of Defender of the Faith of the Church of England."

He said the congregation prays "in sorrow for the loss of an amazing and calming voice of the world. We pray in gratitude for her grace as an example to our faith and her belief in peace. We join with the whole world in our prayer that she may rest in peace."

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints described Queen Elizabeth in a statement as a "noble monarch" and said she lived an "exemplary life."

"She presided through seven decades, in times of peace and conflict, plenty and struggle, and did so with characteristic grace and goodness," church leaders said. "The First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints express admiration and respect for the Queen and extend our sincere condolences to her family and her people at this tender time."

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, described Queen Elizabeth's passing as a "watershed moment" for the "entire world."

"She served as a beacon of hope and stability throughout her 70-year reign, and her legacy will never be forgotten," Stewart tweeted, adding that his prayers are with her family and he mourns with "everyone around the world."

God bless Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/DdVXUNYNvQ — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) September 8, 2022

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, noted that "so much of the world has changed" during her time in power and said he will remember the moment after 9/11 "when the Queen broke precedent and played the Star-Spangled Banner to millions."

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a steadfast public servant and friend of the United States. God bless her loved ones and our allies in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth," Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, also said on social media.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said that although the queen was "small in stature," she was "a giant on the world stage."

"She leaves a remarkable legacy of service, duty, and steady leadership," Henderson said, sending "love for the people of Great Britain."

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams said he was "saddened" to learn of the queen's death.

"Queen Elizabeth ll dedicated her life to serving her people. My thoughts are with the royal family and the United Kingdom at this time," Adams said.

