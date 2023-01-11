Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 
School bus carrying Westlake girls’ wrestling team shot at on I-15

By Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
This Jan. 7, 2015 file photo shows public school buses parked in Springfield, Ill. A bus carrying the Westlake High School girls’ wrestling team was shot at along I-15 on Tuesday evening, with multiple rounds from an airlift gun or pellet gun hitting the vehicle.

Seth Perlman, File, Associated Press

A bus carrying the Westlake High School girls' wrestling team was shot at along I-15 on Tuesday evening, with multiple pellets hitting the vehicle.

It happened shortly before 9:00 p.m. while the team was on a bus traveling from a meet at Utah Valley University, in Orem, back to Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

Roden said while the bus was in the area near Lindon and American Fork, a white pickup truck pulled up next to it and someone in the truck fired several rounds from either an airsoft gun or a pellet gun, hitting the bus.

Roden said none of the students was hit, but several windows were broken. Alpine School District officials said one student did receive minor injuries from the broken glass.

"We are aware of and very concerned about a situation involving Westlake High School's girls' wrestling team as they traveled home," a statement from the district says. "We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this incident."

No one has been arrested and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. Roden asked anyone with information about the incident to reach out to the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

