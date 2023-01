A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after police say he lit a house on fire in South Weber.

Davis County Sheriff's Capt. Jason Boydston said the fire is the result of a domestic violence incident.

He said the man threatened a woman, and the woman was able to escape. After she escaped, the man set the house near 1400 E on South Weber Drive on fire.

Boydston said there were no injuries, but the fire did cause extensive damage to the home.