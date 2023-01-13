Seven caskets in southern Utah: Murdered Enoch family laid to rest as community mourns

Seven hearses waited outside a chapel belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday in the small community of La Verkin, a gateway town to Zion National Park.

The doors opened, and pallbearers wheeled a small, white casket no larger than five feet in length carrying 4-year-old Gavin Haight.

His siblings, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 12-year-old Brilee, and 17-year-old Macie were brought out behind him one by one, each casket slightly bigger than the last.

Finally, with help from officers with the Enoch Police Department, 40-year-old Tausha Haight and her 78-year-old mother Gail Earl were each loaded into a hearse, before being laid to rest in a quaint cemetery beneath the red mesas and snow capped mountains of southern Utah.

Nearly 850 people showed up to the Earl family funeral, a little more than a week after police say 42-year old Michael Haight shot and killed his five children, mother-in-law and wife of 20 years. The killings happened just two weeks after Tausha Haight filed for divorce

Haight then turned the gun on himself, according to police, who discovered the family later that afternoon in their house on Albert Drive in Enoch, a small Iron County suburb about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Michael Haight’s name was not mentioned during the service Friday, and his obituary says his funeral will be private.

Law enforcement carries one of the children’s caskets to a hearse after funeral services were held in La Verkin, Washington County, for members of the Haight and Earl families. Tausha Haight, her 17-year-old daughter Macie, 12-year-old daughter Brilee, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 4-year-old son Gavin and Height’s mother Gail Earl were laid to rest in the La Verkin City Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Instead, the six Earl siblings focused on remembering their “incredible” sister, their “loving and dedicated” mother, and five nieces and nephews — Macie, who was set to graduate high school and had plans to attend nearby Southern Utah University; Brilee, an avid reader and talented pianist and cellist; Ammon, who juggled his love for trains and Lego; Sienna, whose bright blue eyes “pierced your soul,” her aunt said; and little Gavin, a mischievous child who gave the best hugs, his family agreed.

Kandace Earl Booth, who gave a eulogy for Gail, Tausha and the children, remembered her mother as someone who was utterly devoted to her family and “never missed a day of scripture study and family prayer.”

“(She) always timed her bread making process to ensure we had fresh, hot bread when we came home from school,” she said.

Tausha, Kandance said, was like a sparkling bag of confetti “who constantly sacrificed everything for her children. … She taught them love, kindness, service, dedication and the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Tausha served as the Young Women’s president in her Latter-day Saint ward, and “cherished those women,” Kandace said. “She was always thinking of and serving others around her.”

Despite the family’s immense loss, they said they found comfort in “the knowledge of eternal families,” Kandance said.

“I know that my mom is up there. I know that she is up there and the heavens are just joyful that she is there,” said Darren Earl. “They’re all up there having fun without me.”

Gail lived in La Verkin, though she had been spending time with Tausha in Enoch amid the couple’s divorce. Tausha also spent the first couple years of her life in La Verkin, a family member said.

The sprawling meetinghouse was filled with chairs, extending back into the gymnasium and onto a stage. Three overflow rooms were set up, and the funeral was also streamed over Zoom. Members of the Enoch Police Department, families, local politicians, and students from Iron County were among the hundreds in attendance. There were men in suits, and men in jeans, small children making paper airplanes with the program, and many, many teary eyes.

Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke at the end of the service, telling the crowd: “I’ve been praying since receiving this assignment that the spirit of the Lord would be here for these services.”

“My heart goes out to you people in this community whose hearts have also been broken and worlds rocked by the possibility of this kind of trauma,” he said.

A group of young people leave the cemetery following graveside services in La Verkin, Washington County, for members of the Haight and Earl families. Tausha Haight, her 17-year-old daughter Macie, 12-year-old daughter Brilee, 7-year-old twins Sienna and Ammon, 4-year-old son Gavin and Height’s mother Gail Earl were laid to rest in the La Verkin City Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Speaking to reporters and surrounded by his siblings, Brett J. Earl thanked the Haight family after the service.

“There’s a story of two families, hurt and broken by an unthinkable tragedy,” he said. “The chaos within each of us wants to see a struggle and contention between rival families. With grateful hearts, we are delighted to confirm that is not the case here. But there is a story — a story of these families being able to find peace and comfort and solace through the beauty of the knowledge of God’s plan of salvation.”

Court records show Tausha had filed for divorce two weeks prior to the mass shooting. And Enoch police last week confirmed that they had investigated the family a couple years earlier. Chief Jackson Ames, who leads the department, didn’t elaborate on what was investigated, but did say officers “were familiar with the family.”

Michael Haight is still listed online as an insurance agent with Allstate, his office in nearby Cedar City, however neighbors and friends told the Deseret News he lost his job prior to the shooting.

Some details are not yet publicly available, including the exact time of the shooting, the official motive and the murder weapon. One of Tausha’s siblings took to Facebook in the days after her death, saying the family’s “guns were removed by (Michael) before the shooting. Which ultimately left my sister and my mother vulnerable to his actions without any means to protect the children or themselves.”

Following the funeral, close family and friends followed the hearses as they drove to the small cemetery a few blocks from the church. There, far from the cameras and the crowds, the Earl family was laid to rest. In the hours that followed, a ground crew worked and beeping from an excavator occasionally echoed through the small town’s streets as it piled dirt on the seven new graves in La Verkin.