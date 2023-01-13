Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 13, 2023 | 
Utah Culture Education

What you can do in Utah to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Hannah McKinlay
SHARE What you can do in Utah to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Julius Rowe Jr. marches in the MLK Day march as part of the University of Utah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week.

Julius Rowe Jr. marches in the MLK Day march as part of the University of Utah’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Week, in Salt Lake City on Jan. 17, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and there are a number of events Utahns can attend to celebrate it.

The University of Utah’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion division will host events all week to commemorate the historic civil rights leader.

Among the week’s many events will be a kickoff service project Saturday at 9 a.m., a march Monday from East High School to Kingsbury Hall and a conversation Tuesday with the Rev. France A. Davis, who once marched alongside King in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery.

Thanksgiving Point will host a community service project on Monday with the nonprofit Five.12 Foundation, during which guests can make food kits for local students and families in need.

An especially kid-friendly event, hosted by the Heber Valley Railroad, will be an hour-and-a-half King-themed train ride Monday night.

For Northern Utah residents, the NAACP Ogden Branch has organized a free community breakfast and march Monday from the Marshall White Center to the Ogden Amphitheater.

The Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission has assembled a toolkit filled with more ideas on how to best honor King on his holiday. The toolkit includes educational media, introspective questions, a list of King’s core principles and more opportunities to serve.

Related

Next Up In Utah
What will happen to housing market in 2023? From price drops to ‘terrible consolidation,’ here are the predictions
2030 Winter Olympics bid timeline: Countdown to a choice that’s not coming anytime soon
Seven caskets in southern Utah: Murdered Enoch family laid to rest as community mourns
Is Utah too developer friendly? No, Gov. Cox says. ‘We need development. There is no other way’
Tesla cuts prices for its EVs
17-year-old boyfriend of Piute High student charged as an adult with killing her