Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, and there are a number of events Utahns can attend to celebrate it.

The University of Utah’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion division will host events all week to commemorate the historic civil rights leader.

Among the week’s many events will be a kickoff service project Saturday at 9 a.m., a march Monday from East High School to Kingsbury Hall and a conversation Tuesday with the Rev. France A. Davis, who once marched alongside King in Alabama from Selma to Montgomery.

Thanksgiving Point will host a community service project on Monday with the nonprofit Five.12 Foundation, during which guests can make food kits for local students and families in need.

An especially kid-friendly event, hosted by the Heber Valley Railroad, will be an hour-and-a-half King-themed train ride Monday night.

For Northern Utah residents, the NAACP Ogden Branch has organized a free community breakfast and march Monday from the Marshall White Center to the Ogden Amphitheater.

The Utah Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission has assembled a toolkit filled with more ideas on how to best honor King on his holiday. The toolkit includes educational media, introspective questions, a list of King’s core principles and more opportunities to serve.