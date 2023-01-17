Snow College student-athlete dies in car accident in Fountain Green

A Snow College student died Monday while traveling south on state Route 132.

The college said that Paige Rydalch, a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, who was also a member of Snow College's softball team, was involved in a two-vehicle accident.

"It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of one of our softball players," the college said in a release.

Athletics department staff at the college contacted Snow College Public Safety to report a missing student after Rydalch didn't show up for practice Monday morning.

It was after this that the college was notified of the death by Rydalch's family, the release said.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said that Rydalch was traveling south in a Chevy Cavalier when she lost control of the vehicle on a road that he described as "wet and slushy."

He said the car spun backward on the road and into the lane of an oncoming Ford F-350 with a large gooseneck, flatbed trailer attached to it.

"The driver of the Ford could not stop in time and impacted the rear of the car, pushing it off the road. After impact, the Ford went up on the car with the front bumper ending up on the front dash of the car," Roden said.

Rydalch was killed on impact.

Snow College student Paige Rydalch is pictured. Rydalch died in a two-car accident Monday while traveling south on SR 132. Snow College

"A tragedy like this impacts all of us. We are grieving the loss of a beloved young woman. We will do all we can to support Paige's coaches, teammates, classmates, and family during this difficult time," said Snow College President Stacee McIff.

The Badger softball team will dedicate their season to Paige in honor of the way she lived her life on and off the field, the college said.

"This has shocked and saddened our softball family. We know Paige, and we love her. She was a dedicated player who always put in the extra mile. She made others feel loved and had a work ethic like no other," Rob Nielson, Snow College vice president for external affairs who also helped coach the softball team last year, said in a release.

