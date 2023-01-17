Flu cases peaked right after Thanksgiving in the United States, after an early start for the seasonal virus.

But it’s not clear if flu infections will continue to decline or spike again. Since the winter of 1982-83, February is the month that the flu has hit the hardest most often, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

The country’s weekly case counts have been going down since early December, according to the CDC, which says in its latest update that “seasonal influenza activity continues but is declining in most areas.”

That’s the situation in Utah, where Intermountain Healthcare’s GermWatch website says there’s high activity for influenza throughout the state except for in Grand and San Juan counties, but the virus is decreasing in the state.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates that so far this flu season, the virus has caused at least 24 million illnesses, 260,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths, including five children. There have now been 79 pediatric flu deaths reported in the U.S. this season.

Cumulative hospitalizations for the first week of January were the highest for that time period since 2010-11, the CDC said, although still lower than end-of-season hospitalization rates for all but four of those flu seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spread of flu as well as other viruses, including RSV or respiratory syncytial virus, were curbed significantly by masking, social distancing and other measures taken during the COVID-19 pandemic that began in March 2020.

With many people no longer practicing pandemic precautions, the seasons for both the flu and RSV started earlier than usual, with cases filling hospitals already bracing for a possible COVID-19 surge.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot, but the federal agency’s data shows more than 2.5 million fewer doses of influenza vaccine had been distributed as of the end of 2022 compared to a year earlier.

CNN reported in mid-December that only about 40% of adults and 46% of children had gotten this season’s flu shot despite climbing cases and warnings for months that the U.S. faced a “tripledemic” of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases.