This pig theft has a happy ending

The Lee family’s designs on going “to market, to market to sell their fat hogs” were nearly thwarted after their hogs Doug and Roger were hognapped on Sunday.

Thanks to an observant police officer, the hogs were returned to their owners and were able to strut their stuff in Denver’s National Western Stock Show’s market swine show on Wednesday.

Despite losing about 10 pounds each during the ordeal, Doug placed third overall in the Duroc barrow division while Roger, a white hog with black spots, placed 10th.

In the span of 48 hours, the Lees of Quincy, Washington, endured a “nightmare”: the theft of their 2000 Ford F-350 and stock trailer, which housed the hogs, from their hotel parking lot. Then their nightmare ended with an answer to prayer when their vehicles and prized pigs were safely returned.

As Blaine Lee posted on Facebook, “GOD IS SO GOOD! Got a call this morning, the truck, trailer, AND the pigs have been found!”

The case of the purloined porkers had thousands of shares on Facebook, and internet sleuths posted alerts from Oklahoma to Texas.

The hogs and the Lee’s vehicles were recovered in Commerce City, about 10 minutes from their hotel near Denver International Airport. Roger and Doug were cold and hungry but otherwise unharmed.

Tanya Lee, who traveled to the stock show with her three sons to show the hogs, said when Doug and Roger heard their voices, they jumped up and down with excitement.

No word on whether it was considered a “jiggety jog,” but for the sake of the tortured nursery rhyme, let’s just go with it.

Lee’s sons raised the now 7-month-old hogs from piglets.

“Our boys put in a lot of hard work, and they spend a lot of hours with their animals, and you really create a bond with those animals,” Lee told Denver’s 9News.

“In order to be able to show competitively at this level of the National Western Stock Show, you have to really create a bond with those animals, and those animals depend upon you a lot. And you depend upon them,” she said.

It is unclear if the car thieves knew that the hogs were in the trailer. In recent years, there has been such a rash of Ford F-350 and F-250 pickup thefts that police in the Denver area were giving away anti-theft devices to attempt to curb the crimes.