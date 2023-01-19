Utah Senate poised to ban transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for kids

Less than 24 hours after a Senate committee endorsed a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children, the full Utah Senate on Thursday voted to give initial approval to a bill to ban gender-affirming surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors.

The vote marks a major legislative hurdle for the bill and comes just three days into the Utah Legislature’s 2023 general session.

The bill, SB16, is now poised to advance through the Senate and on to the House of Representatives. The Senate vote comes after an emotional and packed hearing before the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, in which lawmakers heard personal stories of both the harm and benefits of transgender medical procedures.

Gender-affirmation surgeries are medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics.

“We as a Legislature must stand up and push back to protect our children,” said the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, on the Senate floor, arguing there is a lack of long-term research on the impact of these procedures and medications on children.

Kennedy is a practicing family physician.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, who has been an outspoken and passionate advocate for the LGBTQ community, spoke against the bill. As he stood to speak, he wore a neck brace. He said he is currently being treated for two strokes and attended Thursday’s floor time “against doctors orders.”

He asked that if he’s unable to continue speaking before the vote, that his vote be recorded as a no.

“We should not be prohibiting care that could save and protect these children,” Thatcher said, referring to parents of transgender children that told lawmakers they believe these treatments saved their children lives from depression and severe suicidal thoughts.

The Senate voted 21-7, along party lines, to endorse SB16. It now faces one more vote in the Senate before potentially advancing to the full House.

This story will be updated.