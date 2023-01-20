Utah Senate approves ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for kids

The full Utah Senate on Friday put its stamp of approval on a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children — the third legislative action in just three days to propel the bills through the Utah Legislature.

The Senate voted 21-7 to pass SB16, the bill to ban sex reassignment surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors. It now heads to the Utah House of Representatives.

The Senate also voted, mostly along party lines, to pass two other bills related to LGBTQ issues: SB93, a bill to block changes to birth certificates for anyone under age 18, save for certain errors; and SB100, a bill to require schools to allow parents to access their children’s education records or other information “regarding a student’s gender identity that does not conform with the student’s sex.”

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, said he’s “not planning to veto” SB16, calling it the “right bill” to tackle regulations around medical procedures for transgender children.

Children and teens who identify as transgender are much more likely to struggle with suicidal ideation. They are also more often diagnosed with depression and anxiety. Some medical professionals, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, say the best way to treat children and teens with gender dysphoria is to provide them with medical interventions sometimes referred to as affirming care.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, argues there is a lack of long-term research on the impact of these procedures and medications on children. He and the bill’s proponents point to countries in Europe, like Sweden, France and England, which have recently paused or slowed the use of medical interventions while exploring long-term effects of the use of cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgeries for minors.

On Wednesday, lawmakers on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee heard personal stories of both the harm and benefits of transgender medical procedures. Parents of transgender children said they believe those treatments saved their children’s lives from depression and severe suicidal thoughts.

The bill’s detractors, including Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, argued parents should be able to access what could be life-saving care for their children and teens.

“I believe in the sacredness of life,” he said, before voting no on the bill.

This story will be updated.