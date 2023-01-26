Utah House votes to ban transgender surgeries and puberty blockers for kids

The full Utah House voted on Thursday to approve a bill that would ban sex reassignment surgeries for Utah children and teens, as well as place an indefinite moratorium on new treatments including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

The House voted 58-15 to pass SB16. It now faces only one more legislative hurdle — a final vote in the Senate to approve changes made by House lawmakers — before heading to Gov. Spencer Cox.

Cox said last week he doesn’t plan on vetoing the bill, calling it a “very reasonable approach.” The next day, an earlier version of SB16 won a vote of approval from the Senate.

More specifically, SB16 would outlaw sex reassignment surgeries for Utahns under the age of 18 and place a moratorium on hormonal treatments for Utah children and teens not already being treated for gender dysphoria for at least six months.

It would also require the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a “systematic review” of medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender treatments and provide recommendations to the Legislature, as well as require a health care provider to meet certain requirements before providing hormonal transgender treatments.

Surgeries and medications including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are among the medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics. Some medical professionals, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, say the best way to treat children and teens with gender dysphoria is to provide them with medical interventions sometimes referred to as affirming care.

Utah’s GOP-controlled Legislature has rallied behind SB16 to regulate transgender medical care for Utahns under 18, arguing Utah must step in and “protect” children because there is not enough research on the long-term impact of these procedures and medications on children.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, a practicing family physician, has been prioritized by legislative leaders and has quickly made its way through the early days of the Utah Legislature’s 2023 general session. In months leading up to the session that began Jan. 17, Kennedy spent the interim crafting the bill.

On the second day of the session, the bill was heard in an emotional Senate committee hearing, filled with personal stories of both the harm and benefits of transgender medical procedures on children and teens. They also heard from medical professionals who argued both for and against the bill.

Two days ago, on Tuesday, a House committee held a second hearing, which overflowed with people who rallied earlier that day on the steps of the Utah Capitol in support of Utah’s transgender youth. Several teens who identified as transgender spoke to that committee, urging lawmakers to not restrict their access to treatments that they say saved them from suicide.

“Giving trans people the medical access for what they need can save a life, because I know that it saved mine,” Oliver Day, a 16-year-old transgender male, told the House committee.

“I am not a victim. I am not a passing fad,” said Brie Martin, a 17-year-old who identifies as a transgender woman, told lawmakers. “I deserve a body to feel proud of.”

That House committee struck down a separate bill, HB132, which would have implemented a more hardline ban against both sex reassignment surgeries and medical treatments for transgender minors, but endorsed SB16. A slew of Republicans on that committee favored SB16 as a more balanced and nuanced approach.

However, Utah’s LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah continues to oppose SB16. It’s likely the bill will face a legal challenge if signed into law.

