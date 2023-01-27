Utah Legislature votes to ban transgender surgeries, cross-sex hormones for kids

The Utah Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban transgender surgeries for Utah children and teens, as well as place an indefinite moratorium on new treatments including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, a practicing family physician, now goes to Gov. Spencer Cox’s desk.

After debate over changes to the bill the House made less than 24 hours before to implement what LGBTQ advocates have called a “de facto ban” on not just surgeries, but also hormonal treatments, the Senate voted 20-8 to pass SB16.

If signed by the governor, SB16 would outlaw sex characteristic reassignment surgeries for Utahns under the age of 18 and place an indefinite moratorium on hormonal treatments for Utah children and teens not already being treated for gender dysphoria for at least six months.

An earlier version of the bill, which was endorsed by a House committee earlier this week, specified the moratorium would end after four years. However, House sponsor Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, successfully pushed a change to the bill to strip out the moratorium’s end date.

The bill would still require the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a “systematic review” of medical evidence regarding hormonal transgender treatments and provide recommendations to the Legislature, as well as require a health care provider to meet certain requirements before providing hormonal transgender treatments. It doesn’t require the Utah Legislature to revisit the policy after that systematic review is complete.

Hall’s changes to SB16 also add provisions stating a minor could bring a malpractice lawsuit against health care providers if the individual “later disaffirms consent,” up until the minor turns 25 years old.

The bill would also have an immediate effective date upon signature from the governor.

Cox said last week he doesn’t plan on vetoing the bill, calling it a “very reasonable approach.” Asked Thursday whether he still supports the bill given the House’s changes, a spokeswoman for the governor said, “we’re reviewing.”

Utah’s LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Utah continues to oppose SB16. It’s likely the bill will face a legal challenge if signed into law.

Surgeries and medications including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are among the medical treatments that transgender and nonbinary people sometimes use to transition or alter their sexual characteristics. Some medical professionals, as well as the American Academy of Pediatrics, say the best way to treat children and teens with gender dysphoria is to provide them with medical interventions often referred to as gender-affirming care.

Utah’s GOP-controlled Legislature has rallied behind SB16 to regulate transgender medical care for Utahns under 18, arguing Utah must step in and “protect” children because there is not enough research on the long-term impact of these procedures and medications on children.

In the early weeks of the Utah Legislature’s 2023 session, SB16 has quickly made its way through the legislative process as it’s been among the first prioritized by legislative leaders. Kennedy spent months crafting the bill ahead of the session that began Jan. 17.

The bill was heard in two separate committee hearings ahead of the Senate’s vote Friday. Both public hearings were filled with personal stories of both the harm and benefits of transgender medical procedures on children and teens. They also heard from medical professionals who argued both for and against the bill.

Earlier this week, the House committee was packed with dozens of people who rallied earlier that day on the steps of the Utah Capitol in support of Utah’s transgender youth. Several teens who identified as transgender spoke to that committee, urging lawmakers to not restrict their access to treatments that they say saved them from suicide.