Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL.com
SHARE Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
Safe_UT_App_LS_248348.jpg

Robyn Burningham looks at the SafeUT app at her home in West Jordan on Thursday, June 9, 2016. The app provides students confidential and anonymous two-way communication with SafeUT crisis counselors or school staff via one-touch options to “Call Crisisline,” “Chat Crisisline” or “Submit a Tip.” Students using the mobile app will connect directly to a UNI crisis counselor at the UNI CrisisLine, and those calling will be routed to the same.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A 14-year-old girl who police say was kidnapped while walking home and couldn't reach any of her friends downloaded the SafeUT app and was rescued a short time later by Salt Lake police.

Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old girl told police she was walking home when Simonji pulled in front of her in his Camaro and asked her to get in, according to a police booking affidavit. Simonji allegedly offered the girl beer and food, but she refused and told him her age.

"Simonji continued to follow (her). (The girl) tried to run away and evade Simonji, but Simonji eventually found her. Simonji got out of his vehicle and grabbed (her) by the wrists," the affidavit states.

He then told the girl that "he may have something on him," which the girl interpreted as meaning he had a weapon, according to the affidavit. At that point, police say she got in the car with Simonji who took her to an Airbnb rental in Salt Lake City.

The girl told police that her phone battery was dead at this point. She charged her phone once she got to the Airbnb and attempted to contact her friends for help, but no one answered, the affidavit states. She also told investigators that Simonji attempted to take her phone away from her two times but was unsuccessful.

When Simonji took off most of his clothes and began touching the girl, she downloaded the SafeUT app "and notified them that she was with a man who picked her up and she did not feel safe," according to the arrest report.

The SafeUT app is monitored 24 hours a day and is designed to help young people experiencing a crisis by putting them in touch with a counselor. It also is a way for students to submit anonymous tips about potential acts of violence.

Salt Lake police were contacted just after 3 a.m. and immediately responded to the home, near 300 West and 700 North. They found Simonji in a bed with the girl, the affidavit states. When police pulled the girl aside to talk to her, they said Simonji locked the door to the Airbnb and refused to exit the house or talk to officers.

After negotiating with Simonji for about two hours, he agreed to unlock the door and go outside to talk with police. He claimed the girl was on her phone the entire time and that police arrived after he ordered food.

Simonji was arrested for investigation of kidnapping. Police requested that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without bail pending the filing of formal charges, noting that he was scheduled to fly to Hawaii the day after his arrest.

Salt Lake police say the incident is a good reminder of why it is important for teens to always tell someone when they are going somewhere and when they'll be back and to walk with a friend whenever possible.

Next Up In Utah
Opinion: The speedy push for school vouchers ignores the root problems in public education
Weber State harnesses 3D-printing technology for aerospace support, research
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
Gov. Cox signs high-profile bills on transgender surgeries, school choice vouchers
Multiple organizations file Supreme Court briefs debating hold on Utah’s abortion law
Opinion: We need a better definition of ‘affordable housing’