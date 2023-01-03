A pro rally driver and founder of Hoonigan Racing died Monday in a snowmobiling accident near Mill Hollow area in Wasatch County.

Kenneth Block, 55, of Park City, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Block had been riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred.

His death was confirmed on social media and his company website.

"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Block's body was taken to the state medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Search and rescue crews, along with the Utah State Parks and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene to help the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.

"We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected," the sheriff's office said. "We thank all of our first responders for their continued service."

Block leaves behind his wife, Lucy, and three children.