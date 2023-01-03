Employee killed in chairlift accident at Park City Mountain Resort

A tree fell on a Park City Mountain resort ski lift cable Monday, killing a resort employee.

The tree fell about 10:45 a.m. on the line of the Short Cut chairlift, Sara Huey, senior manager of communications, said in a statement.

The employee was on duty and was riding the chairlift but "became unseated and fell from a height of at least 25 feet," Huey said.

The ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive, she said. The employee's identity has not been released and Huey provided no other information about the employee.

"The Park City Mountain team — as well as the entire Vail Resorts team — extend our deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of our team member," Deirdra Walsh, Park City Mountain vice president and chief operating officer, said in the statement. "We are all deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we will be providing support for our employees as we grieve this devastating loss."

The ski patrol safely evacuated 10 other people who were also on the Short Cut chairlift.

Other chairlifts were closed Monday to support the emergency response. The Short Cut chairlift will remain closed pending an investigation, Huey said.

On Tuesday, the resort tweeted, “Ninety-Nine 90 and Super Condor Express are CLOSED for the day. These lifts are closed in support of patrol staff who lost a team member yesterday. We are opening as much of the mountain as we can safely operate while some of our patrollers take time to process this tragic event.”

