Facebook Twitter
Monday, January 30, 2023 | 
Utah

Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag

Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag — but it’s not exactly the design unveiled late last year

By Carter Williams, KSL.com
SHARE Senate passes slightly altered design as new Utah state flag
29114733.jpeg

Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, looks on as Michael De Groote displays a Utah state flag during a meeting of the Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee on Jan. 18. The Utah Senate passed McCay’s bill that creates a new state flag during a vote on Monday.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Utah is one step closer to having a new state flag — but it's not exactly the design unveiled late last year.

The Utah Senate voted 17-10 in favor of SB31 Monday, a bill that would designate a new state flag — one selected by the Utah State Flag Task Force on Nov. 10 — while classifying the current flag as the state's ceremonial flag.

Prior to the vote, Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, unveiled a new design for the flag, which replaces the original eight-sided star with a five-sided star. He told his colleagues that the change is the result of unintended consequences that the star yielded.

The eight-sided star under the beehive design was mostly meant to represent the eight federally recognized Native American tribes in Utah; however, a constituent said it looked more like an asterisk, which the constituent said is what many Native American people feel as a result of the government.

The five-sided star now represents both hope and 1896, the year Utah became a state, according to the amended description of the flag in McCay's bill.

A photo of the new Utah state flag proposal unveiled Monday. The new design includes a five-pointed star that replaces an eight-pointed star.

A photo of the new Utah state flag proposal unveiled Monday. The new design includes a five-pointed star that replaces an eight-pointed star.

Utah Legislature

The bill also portrays the white mountain peaks as a representation of "peace and Utah's snowy mountains, the peaks of which symbolize Utah's Indigenous peoples," while the red segment below symbolizes the "red rocks of southern Utah, ... perseverance and the state's unique landscapes."

The Senate Business and Labor Committee previously voted in favor of the design with a 6-1 vote on Jan. 18. It had been tabled in the senate for a week, as McCay made some adjustments to the bill.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, which must vote by March 3. Then it goes to Gov. Spencer Cox's desk for final approval.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Utah
Prosecutors decline to file charges in West Valley shooting death
Is Barnes & Noble making a comeback?
Opinion: Utah legislature has a plan to save water in our desert
U.S. surgeon general warns 13 is too young for social media
University of Utah set to turbo-charge fintech programming with new $65 million investment partnership
Opinion: What are the chances free fares will come to Utah transit?