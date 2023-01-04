Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 4, 2023 | 
Utah Police/Courts

8 found dead of gunshot wounds in Enoch home

By Emily Ashcraft Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com
SHARE 8 found dead of gunshot wounds in Enoch home
Police line tape.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Eight people were found dead of gunshot wounds in an Enoch home on Wednesday.

A press release from Enoch officials said three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check, each with gunshot wounds, at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” the press release said.

Officials from the small town north of Cedar City said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to provide more information “at a later time.”

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson offered condolences on Twitter.

“What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight,” she said.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Police/Courts
Driver charged with intentionally causing head-on crash on I-70
Layton man who shot ex-girlfriend’s date says ‘she’s been my only problem’
Grad student accused of Idaho murders agrees to be extradited
The latest developments in the University of Idaho homicide case
Top Nu Skin distributor killed in plane crash at Provo Airport
Police arrest Washington State University graduate student accused of Idaho quadruple homicide