8 found dead of gunshot wounds in Enoch home

Eight people were found dead of gunshot wounds in an Enoch home on Wednesday.

A press release from Enoch officials said three adults and five minors were found dead during a welfare check, each with gunshot wounds, at a home in the 4900 block of Albert Drive.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public or that there are any suspects at large,” the press release said.

Officials from the small town north of Cedar City said the investigation is ongoing and they plan to provide more information “at a later time.”

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson offered condolences on Twitter.

“What a tragedy. I’m praying for the community of Enoch tonight,” she said.

This story will be updated.

