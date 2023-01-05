Facebook Twitter
Provo Airport reopens 2 days after plane crash that killed top Nu Skin distributor

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com
Two days after a plane crash that killed top Nu Skin distributor, the Provo Airport reopens for travel.

The Provo Airport reopened Wednesday afternoon after a fatal crash shut down air traffic Monday morning.

The Provo City Facebook page said after 5 p.m. on Wednesday that the airport had been opened and flight operations have resumed.

Top Nu Skin distributor Nathan Ricks was killed when the plane he was piloting crashed shortly after taking off from the airport en route to the Rose Bowl game. Three other passengers were injured, one of them critically.

In a statement Wednesday, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have completed their evaluation of the crash site and have allowed cleanup to begin.

Torgersen said cleanup and remediation of the runway was complete by 11 a.m. Wednesday and recovery of the aircraft was expected to be complete Wednesday afternoon.

