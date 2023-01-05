The small southern Utah town of Enoch was reeling Thursday after a family of eight was found dead from gunshot wounds during a welfare check, police say.

Three adults and five children were found deceased Wednesday evening in a house at 4900 N. Albert Dr., in a small suburb pushed up against I-15, about eight miles north of Cedar City.

Police say the eight people were all members of the same family, and in a press release said there was no threat to the public and no suspects at large.

“It’s just a terrible thing to happen in a small town like this,” said Esther, who lives around the corner from the home and used to be in the same ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Everybody knows everyone here.”

Esther, who asked only her first name be used, said her family learned of the shooting through a notice sent out by the Iron County School District.

Additional details, including the names and ages of the victims, what time the shooting happened and a motive, remain slim. Neighbors said family members were active Latter-day Saints and the husband was an insurance agent.

Rob Dotson, Enoch city manager, said officials would likely provide more information Thursday.

“The most important thing that we can say right now is that this community is feeling remorse, feeling pain. There are friends and neighbors and family members who are hurting because of this incident. We don’t know why this happened, and we’re not going to guess,” Dotson said in a video sent to the Deseret News on Wednesday night.

Investigators worked late Wednesday and into Thursday mornin. An Iron County Sheriff’s trailer was parked outside the newly built, grey stucco home with Christmas lights still hanging from the roof and cars parked in the driveway. Yellow tape surrounded the entire block, and cars slowed down and drivers craned their necks, some taking pictures, as they passed Albert Drive.

“It’s hard to describe, in words, the emotions that are going through for people that live here. We all know this family, many of us have served with them in church and community, and gone to school with these individuals,” Dotson said. “And so this community, at this time, is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions.”

Teachers at nearby schools, just two days off of their Christmas break, struggled with how to approach the day, a source told the Deseret News. In a news release, the Iron County School District said all five children killed were students in nearby schools, and said counselors would be available for students and parents.

“This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school district, especially our students,” the district said.

Dotson said the Cedar City Police Department and Iron County investigators are working with Enoch police.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by this senseless violence. Please keep the community of Enoch in your prayers,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Wednesday night.