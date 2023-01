A 24-year-old woman died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Ogden police said.

About 6 a.m., Ogden police responded to reports of a shooting near the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue. When police arrived they discovered a 24-year-old woman who died from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police are investigating the circumstances of her death. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The woman's identity was not released.