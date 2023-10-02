University of Utah research funding hits record $768 million in fiscal year ’23

Research funding at the University of Utah hit a record $768 million in fiscal year 2023, marking a decade of year-over-year increases.

That includes a climb of more than $100 million since 2020, when it hit the $600 million mark, and a $500 million milestone in 2018.

“To see that our research funding has hit another record year is a testament to our students, faculty, staff and community partners’ commitment to bringing solutions to the societal issues of today and tomorrow,” said Erin Rothwell, the U.’s vice president for research, in a statement.

“The University of Utah is a top Research 1 institution, and our achievements both in the past and present reflect that,” Rothwell said.

The Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine had $312 million in funding with the internal medicine and pediatrics departments contributing more than $113 million, followed by the departments of biochemistry and neurology contributing over $42 million.

Growth in research funding to several colleges and institutes also contributed to the new record: the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the David Eccles School of Business, the College of Social Work, the College of Architecture and Planning, and the Cardiovascular Research and Training Institute.

In 2019, the University of Utah was invited to join the prestigious Association of American Universities. “Membership is limited to institutions at the forefront of scientific inquiry and educational excellence,” AAU President Mary Sue Coleman said at the time.

In total, 3,152 grants were awarded to U. principal investigators. In addition to $487 million in federal funding, other funders were the state of Utah at $36 million, $117 million from industry and $52 million from foundations.

Some of the federal funding agencies that contributed to the U.’s record-breaking research funding in fiscal year 2023 included the National Institutes of Health at $291 million, the Department of Energy at $69 million, and the National Science Foundation at $55 million.

More than 8,300 employees are compensated by research dollars. Moreover, research has supported nearly $600 million in wages over the past three years.

“Research is helping pay bills, put food on tables, and giving families better lives,” Rothwell said in a statement. It also supports job creation and businesses through spending related to research.

University President Taylor Randall said the U.’s decade-long growth in research funding helps to solidify its status as a national and global leader in innovation.

“Discoveries at the U. are finding solutions to some of society’s biggest challenges, bringing hope to issues that seem unsolvable, and inspiring generations of future researchers,” he said.

“Our goal of $1 billion in research support is within reach thanks to the passion, hard work and dedication of the U.’s research community,” Randall said.

