Usher in the holiday season at Utah’s first-ever Nativity Market

A new holiday tradition starts with the community-based, first-ever Nativity Market event hosted by The Nativity Store and sponsored by Deseret Book.

The event will run from Nov. 16-18 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, Utah, and feature a holiday experience with live entertainment, Christmas decor, international nativities and food fit for every age.

What will there be to do at the Nativity Market event?

Shop one of the nation’s largest nativity collections, in addition to artisan home decor, art, ornaments, greeting cards and other holiday products. The star of the event will be more than 400 different nativity scenes from around the world inspired by different cultures and featuring handcrafted work.

Artists and authors, including Tomi Ann Hill, Tyrone Whitehorse, J. Kirk Richards, Jami Willson, Kate Lee and Greg Olsen, will be at the event for signings, readings and performances.

Plus, the event will be hosting several Giving Machines.

Who will be performing at the Nativity Market?

Local music artists including the Truman Brothers, Emma Nissen, Jenny Oaks Baker and more will be performing at the two-day event.

For a full schedule of performances and when to catch the authors and artists, visit The Nativity Store’s website.

How to get tickets for the Nativity Market?

Tickets can be purchased online at thenativitystore.com beforehand or later at the door.

For a single-day pass, tickets cost $10 for an adult and $5 for youth ages 12 to 17. All children 11 and under are free to attend with an adult. A multiday pass is also available for $15.