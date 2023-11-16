Former GOP chairman considers running against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes

Derek Brown, a former lawmaker and chairman of the Utah Republican Party, announced the creation of an exploratory committee Thursday to run for Utah attorney general.

It would be the first primary challenger for Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, whose office is facing an audit approved by legislators this week over concerns of his relationship with embattled anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard.

According to a news release from Brown, former Gov. Gary Herbert will be the chairman of the exploratory committee. On Thursday, Herbert said Brown was “well known for his commitment to conservative principles and his ability to inspire and unite.”

“Few attorneys in Utah have his remarkable breadth and depth of experience in both law and government,” the former governor said.

Brown was chairman of the state GOP from 2019 to 2021, and a representative for Sandy from 2011 to 2014. He also served as Republican Sen. Mike Lee’s deputy chief of staff.

“Our country is at a critical juncture, and we need to push back against the federal power grabs that are eroding our liberties. Utah is known for its bold leadership and practical solutions, and I would be honored to advocate for Utah and work to preserve and uphold our constitution,” Brown said in a news release.

On Monday, a bipartisan group of 26 lawmakers signed on to a request to audit the attorney general’s office. And on Tuesday, the Legislative Audit Committee unanimously approved the investigation.

According to the letter, signed by six Democrats and 20 Republicans, lawmakers are concerned about “the governance and oversight of the AG’s office” and ask auditors to investigate Reyes’ relationship with Ballard and whether it was an impediment to the state’s top law enforcement officer.

Some lawmakers are considering a sweeping change to the Utah attorney general’s office, making it an appointed position rather than an elected one. Utah Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said he plans to open a bill file this upcoming session.

The shift would require a constitutional amendment, and needs a two-thirds vote from the legislature. Then the amendment would go before Utah voters during a general election.

