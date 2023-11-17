Deneece Huftalin stepping down as president of Salt Lake Community College after 10 years

Deneece Huftalin is stepping down as president of Salt Lake Community College after 10 years at the helm, the community college announced Thursday.

When she officially retires in June 2024, Huftalin will be the longest-serving female president in the Utah System of Higher Education, with over 30 years of service at SLCC.

"I am incredibly proud of the journey we've undertaken together to strengthen student success, create a more inclusive environment and serve as a model for colleges nationwide in affordability, innovation, equity and commitment to mission," Huftalin said in a statement.

Over her tenure, Huftalin oversaw the growth of SLCC's campuses from six to nine locations to increase geographic accessibility. In August, SLCC opened the Juniper Building on its Herriman Campus through a partnership with the University of Utah.

The partnership will allow students to earn an associate's degree at SLCC and transfer their credits to the U., where they can earn a bachelor's degree, all under the roof of the Juniper Building.

The opening of the Juniper Building was just one act that signified Huftalin's student-centered approach to leading the school. A release from SLCC said her work was focused on increasing educational opportunities, bolstering college readiness, leveraging open resources to save students millions of dollars, and raising record-breaking funds to increase access to scholarships and high-impact learning practices.

"I've witnessed firsthand how Deneece leads with integrity, intelligence and empathy. Regardless of the types of decisions she is making, the experience and the success of students is always at the center of her thinking," said Brady Southwick, chairman of SLCC's board of trustees, in a statement. "She has modeled leadership at its best and she has set the bar extremely high as we begin our search for a new president."

Before serving as SLCC's eighth president, Huftalin served as the school's director of academic and career advising, dean of students, vice president of student services and interim president.

"Under President Huftalin's leadership, strategic planning and dedication to student access, SLCC has thrived in its mission to support students through transfer pathways and completion leading to meaningful employment," said Amanda Covington, Utah System of Higher Education chairwoman, in a statement. "On behalf of the entire Utah Board of Higher Education, I sincerely thank Dr. Huftalin for dedicating her career to higher education."

A release from SLCC said that its board of trustees has already begun working with the Utah System of Higher Education to begin the search process for the school's next president with the goal of the new president starting in June 2024.

