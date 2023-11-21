Video: Since there’s snow in the mountains, watch a snowboarder land his jump on a tree

Since being shared on Instagram on Nov. 19, a snowboarding video captioned, “WHO PUT THAT TREE THERE,” has received more than 35,000 likes.

The men tagged in the video, Frank Bourgeois and Birkir Georgsson, come flying down the hill, which is covered in deep, mostly untouched snow. Trees are scarce, so it seems like jumping is a relatively safe option.

Bourgeois soars into the air, begins to tilt backward, and his board collides with a little tree. Thankfully, the tree was flimsy and the snow was soft, so he was OK.

Utah is home to 21 ski resorts, and 10 of them are located within an hour of Salt Lake International Airport by car, according to Ski Utah. U.S. News ranked Park City fourth in the nation for best skiing destinations earlier this fall.

Ski season typically lasts from mid-November until May, Visit Utah reported. Winter holidays typically make ski season the busiest. Christmas break, Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and President’s Day weekend are typically the busiest weekends on the slopes.

When do Utah ski resorts open?

Due to a lack of snow, many ski resorts have delayed their opening dates. So far, this is what we know about when ski resorts will open.

