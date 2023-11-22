Is Temple Square decorated for Christmas?

Even amid construction at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, there’s plenty to do during the 2023 holiday season.

Does the Salt Lake Temple have Christmas lights?

The Christmas lights near the temple will be lit on Friday, Nov. 24, following Thanksgiving. An official lighting ceremony won’t be held.

A map shared by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows where areas will be closed for construction. The Tabernacle will be open for the majority of the holidays, only closing for special concerts.

Special musical performances on Nov. 24 and 25 will celebrate the first night of the lights, according to a church press release.

Vocalists Melinda Kirigan-Voss and Brian Stucki, accompanied by Jared Pierce, will perform at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Thurl Bailey will perform at 7:30 p.m. the same day.

Spanish Christmas classics performed by Senxao will be Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., while Lark and Spur conclude the opening concerts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

A map showing where Christmas lights on Temple Square will be available for viewing beginning Nov. 24, 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How long do the lights stay on at Temple Square?

The Christmas lights at Temple Square will be turned on at 3:30 p.m. and stay on until 10 p.m. daily and every morning from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. until Jan. 1.

People arrive at the First Presidency Christmas devotional at the Conference Center on Temple Square on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What events are happening around Temple Square in 2023?

Around Temple Square this holiday season, there will be plenty of things to do, including musical performances, international nativities and traditional displays, and more.

Christmas events and displays at Temple Square for 2023 include:



Daily concerts by local choirs run from Nov. 25 through Dec. 23 near the Giving Machines in City Creek, at the Conference Center, the Church History Museum and the Tabernacle. More details can be found online.

The Light the World Giving Machines are across the street at the City Creek Center’s east plaza, near the food court.

A special “Christmas with the Saints” exhibit at the Church History Museum will be available from Nov. 20 to the end of December with crafts, recipes and musical performances from North America, Central and South America, Asia and the Pacific Islands, Africa and the Mediterranean, Europe, and Australia and New Zealand.

A variety of international nativities from across the globe will be on display from Nov. 26 until the end of the year in front of the Church Office Building.

Displays of international Christmas food and traditions are available at the FamilySearch Library beginning Nov. 27.

This year’s Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is sold out for performances on Dec. 14, 15 and 16. But a special “Music and the Spoken Word” with music from the Christmas concert (no ticket required) will be on Dec. 17 in the Conference Center from 9:30 until 10 a.m.

A musical production of Jesus Christ’s life called “Savior of the World” runs from Nov. 24 until Dec. 31. Tickets and more information can be found on the performance’s website online.

More detailed information about each event on Temple Square can be found online, at the church’s website.