Photo of the day: Utah Army National Guard deployment farewell

Surrounding yourself with family and friends is part of the holiday traditions.

For some Utahns in the Utah Army National Guard, the holiday season will be a little tougher because they will be separated from their families by thousands of miles.

According to a press release, “the 115th Engineer Facility Detachment is scheduled to deploy to Kuwait in December 2023 to provide base facilities management and planning in support of Operation Spartan Shield.”

On Tuesday, Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy was at the farewell ceremony to capture the emotions at Camp Williams that gave us our photo of the day.

Here are just a few of the heartfelt images: