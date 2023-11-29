Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, November 29, 2023 | 
Master Sgt. Phillip Bassett holds the shoulders of his daughter Rowen Bassett during a farewell ceremony on Nov. 28, 2023.

Master Sgt. Phillip Bassett holds the shoulders of his daughter Rowen Bassett during a farewell ceremony for Bassett and the Utah Army National Guard’s 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The group is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Salt Lake County

Photo of the day: Utah Army National Guard deployment farewell

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
Surrounding yourself with family and friends is part of the holiday traditions.

For some Utahns in the Utah Army National Guard, the holiday season will be a little tougher because they will be separated from their families by thousands of miles.

According to a press release, “the 115th Engineer Facility Detachment is scheduled to deploy to Kuwait in December 2023 to provide base facilities management and planning in support of Operation Spartan Shield.”

On Tuesday, Deseret News photojournalist Kristin Murphy was at the farewell ceremony to capture the emotions at Camp Williams that gave us our photo of the day.

Here are just a few of the heartfelt images: 

merlin_3008517.jpg

Maj. John Fraidenburg hugs his father David Fraidenburg goodbye after a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The group is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_3008527.jpg

Master Sgt. Phillip Bassett hugs his daughter Rowen Bassett while talking with Maj. John Fraidenburg during a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The group is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_3008529.jpg

Maj. Caleb Sharp, 115th Engineer Facility Detachment director, smiles during a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The group is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_3008525.jpg

Staff Sgt. Kevin Gwilliam hugs his mother Lorie Gwilliam goodbye after a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Kevin Gwilliam is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_3008519.jpg

2nd Lt. Andrea Chica sings the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Song and Army Song during a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s115th Engineer Facility Detatchment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. The group is deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_3008521.jpg

Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Thalman shakes hands with Sgt. 1st Class Jeremy Smuin during a farewell ceremony for the Utah Army National Guard’s 115th Engineer Facility Detachment, 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, at the Sunrise Hall Chapel at Camp Williams on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Smuin and the brigade are deploying to Kuwait to support base facilities for Operation Spartan Shield.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 6
