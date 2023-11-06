Gov. Spencer Cox’s campaign headquarters vandalized

The campaign headquarters of Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was vandalized Sunday night by someone experiencing an apparent mental health crisis, Salt Lake City police say.

According to the governor, the person has targeted him and his family before.

“Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters. This person has targeted me and my family before and, fortunately, is now in custody,” Cox wrote on his personal X account, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

According to Salt Lake police, reports of a possible burglary at the governor’s campaign office in downtown Salt Lake City came in at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. When officers arrived, they spoke with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper who had a suspect in custody.

The trooper had already started the process to have the person taken to a hospital for an involuntary commitment for a mental health crisis, Salt Lake police told the Deseret News. The suspect allegedly threw a rock through the front door of the office, but police say there is no evidence to suggest it was a burglary.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Cox’s social media post also included pictures of what appears to be a glass door completely shattered, and damage to the office’s windows as well at the Salt Lake City office.

Rough morning for our team and my campaign headquarters. This person has targeted me and my family before and, fortunately, is now in custody. pic.twitter.com/ZGRnzukh5R — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 6, 2023

Cox first told KSL Newsradio he was running again in March, though he said 2024 will be the only time he seeks reelection.

This developing story will be updated.