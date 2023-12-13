Police: Man arrested after smashing Provo Utah Temple windows with hammer

Provo police arrested a man who they say smashed windows of the Provo Utah Temple with a hammer Tuesday.

Provo police said they received a report about 3:30 p.m. that a man had used a hammer to smash windows by the entrance of the Provo temple at 2200 Temple Hill Drive. Police said the man fled the area. After reviewing camera footage, officers obtained a partial license plate and vehicle description.

Officers tracked down the vehicle and arrested a 30-year-old man shortly after 6 p.m. He was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of causing property damage.

A Provo police spokeswoman said maintenance crews were breaking the remaining shards of glass out as the pieces were falling down, and there were concerns for safety.

