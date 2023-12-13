When it comes to dogs, do you have a favorite breed?

While certain breeds are more common than others, Forbes Advisor wanted to know which ones are the most favored in America. It surveyed 10,000 dog owners across the country to find out which breeds rank supreme in the U.S. The survey options included the top 25 most popular breeds nationwide as determined by the American Kennel Club.

And the winner is ...

As it turns out, many Americans are unbiased when it comes to dogs, according to Forbes Advisor. The largest percentage of respondents (13%) reported that “no breed in particular” is their favorite. However, Australian shepherds ranked as the favorite dog breed, followed by German shepherds and bulldogs.

“Approximately two-thirds of U.S. households own a dog, and a staggering 85% of dog owners consider their pets a part of their family. It’s undeniable that Americans hold a deep affection for their furry friends,” according to Forbes.

The survey also ranked the most and least favorite breed in each state, along with why dog owners were motivated to choose a specific breed as their favorite.

Most and least favorite dogs

The German shepherd ranked as the No. 1 favored dog breed in 16 states (at times tying with another breed for the top spot), the highest number studywide. However, it ranked second most-favored nationwide.

Havanese ranked as the least-favored breed in the majority of U.S. states (33 total, at times tying with other breeds for the bottom spot).

America’s second least-favored breed was the German shorthaired pointer, followed by the Welsh corgi.

The top reason why respondents selected a breed as their favorite was because they currently own the breed or have in the past (52%). Thinking the dog could be a good companion (50%) was the second most-favored reason.

What is Utah’s top dog?

What breed do Utahns most favor?

That would be the bulldog.

“Bulldogs are a distinctive breed with a short but smooth coat that comes in different shades including white, brown, a mixture of the two, or even gray and/or black. Due to their short snouts, the AKC recommends bulldogs aren’t left in the sun for too long, and always have access to shade and water to avoid overheating and breath restriction,” according to Forbes Advisor.

The bulldog ranked as the top dog in eight states — Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia (at times tying for the top spot with another breed). Slightly more men than women selected bulldogs as their favorite dog breed. Nebraska ranked bulldogs the lowest among states, placing the breed at No. 24.

Big dog, little dog

Six of the favorite breeds are medium- to large-sized dogs, including Australian shepherds, German shepherds, Labrador retrievers, Bernese mountain dogs, Golden retrievers and boxers.

Three of the least-favored are small dogs (Havanese, Pembroke Welsh corgis and miniature schnauzers), typically standing no taller than 14 inches.

Thirty-six percent of dog owners reported adopting from a breeder, followed by 23% adopting from a shelter.

Nearly one-fifth (19%) of dog owners reported receiving their pets as gifts.

The majority of dog owners reported adopting their dogs as puppies (70%), followed by adopting between the ages of 3 to 5 (21%).

The online survey of 10,000 dog owners (200 per state) was commissioned by Forbes Advisor and conducted by market research company OnePoll. Data was collected from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13, 2023. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.0 percentage point with 95% confidence.