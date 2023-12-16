Picturing 2023

In the blink of an eye, a moment ... a fleeting moment, is here and gone.

But for the talented photojournalists of the Deseret News, their job is to capture that moment. Freeze it in time. History documented.

As we look back at 2023, our photographers told stories of life here in Utah and around the world, including war-torn Ukraine and the dangerous Darién Gap inside Colombia through the lenses of their cameras.

But our coverage was often in our backyard, from capturing the record-breaking snowfall to smaller stories like a man embarking on a cross-country journey on horseback.

This past year, we continued to document the plight of the Great Salt Lake, always looking for new ways to visually tell the story of a lake trying to survive.

As always, we saw and photographed the best in humanity, including our beautiful in-depth project on the INN Between, a hospice home for the terminally ill homeless.

So here is a glimpse into some of those great images of 2023 captured by both our staff and contributing photojournalists.

South Salt Lake Police Chief Jack Carruth presents a folded “thin blue line” flag to Liz Romrell, widow of fallen South Salt Lake police officer David Romrell, and their son, Jackson, at the city’s police station on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Officer Romrell was killed in the line of duty in 2018. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox shoots hoops with Lincoln Elementary School fourth graders after they came to the Governor’s Mansion to help decorate a Christmas tree in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Patricio Perez is reunited with his mother, Rosa Acuna, of Chilé, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023. The two had not seen one another in a year and a half. AAA estimates that 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period between Wednesday and Sunday, Nov. 26. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Anisa Alamgir holds her daughter Zenattunlsa while waiting for food as Mosaic Inter-Faith Ministries hands out Thanksgiving meals in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Victoria Vassos, soloist with Ballet West, is photographed at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

An actor works inside Fear Factory in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, whose family has been prominent in American politics for decades, is running for president of the United States as an independent candidate in 2024. Kennedy, an environmental lawyer, was photographed in his Los Angeles, Calif., home on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

A composite image shows the different phases of the annular solar eclipse as seen from Torrey, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. A phenomenon known as the “ring of fire” is visible because of the way the sun’s edges perfectly surround the moon. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

An attendee of the Stand with Israel rally is restrained from a protester at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Salt Lake Shoreland manager Mike Kolendrianos looks over irrigation pipes being installed to replace ditches on the New Harvey pastures in Davis County on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The Nature Conservancy in Utah is improving the flood irrigation system on the 200 acres that is part of the Great Salt Lake Shorelands Preserve. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Maridon Romney, left, hugs Tal Dvir during a Solidarity Gathering for Israel put on by Jewish community and state leaders at Congregation Kol Ami in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Brandon Fugal, owner of Skinwalker Ranch, poses for a photo at Homestead Three, one of several building sites on the property in rural Uintah County on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Cpt. Colter Bowman is reunited with his dog, Cinder, at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Approximately 45 soldiers from the Utah Army National Guard’s Main Command Post Operational Detachment returned from deployment in support of U.S. European Command operations overseas. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Emilee Segura works with Lucy Bentley in Orem on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Emilee was born deaf and received her first cochlear implant at just 18 months old thanks to newborn screening and follow-up care. Her parents were able to intervene early, which prevented significant delays in Emilee’s speech, language and emotional development. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The DMAD Reservoir spillway is looked over as the Millard County Farm Bureau hosts a tour of alfalfa farms, water improvements and a dairy to showcase local agriculture in Delta on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jake Harvath poses for a photo with his three horses, Bella, Denver and Eddy, left to right, at Sage Creek Equestrian in Charleston, Wasatch County, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, as he prepares to embark on a yearlong cross-country horse ride. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The sun rises on the Kirtland Ohio Temple in Kirtland, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An attendee checks their phone before an event for prospective college students and their families at a meetinghouse for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Ian Maule, for the Deseret News

President Joe Biden takes a photo with Emma Kate Cox, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox after speaking at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Paul Youngblood is helped back into bed with the help of his grandson, Sylys Dye, right, volunteer Amy Leininger and a death doula at The INN Between in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Water levels are pictured in the Great Salt Lake on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Former national security adviser to President Donald Trump and potential candidate for U.S. Senate Robert C. O’Brien is reflected in the glass of a bookcase as he talks after doing an interview at his home in the Greater Salt Lake area on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Marley Bramble, right, and Jady Tippets share their experience as the family of an organ donor at an event held to celebrate the milestone of 600 lifesaving transplants by the Intermountain heart transplant team at the Intermountain Medical Center in Murray on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Bramble and Tippets lost their 22-year-old daughter in February. Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Catrina Nelson poses for a portrait by her daughter Charlee Nelson’s grave at Memorial Holladay Cemetery in Holladay on Friday, June 30, 2023. Charlee died at age 6 of Batten disease, just days after Charlee’s Law was passed in her name, making medical cannabis legal in Utah. Charlee never got the chance to try medical cannabis herself. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after securing the nomination during the Utah Republican Party’s special election at Delta High School in Delta on June 24, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Two people watch the sunset over the Great Salt Lake from Ladyfinger Point on Antelope Island on Monday, June 5, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Festivalgoers participate in a color throw during the Festival of Colors at Krishna Temple in Millcreek on June 3, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Dan Schilling, a special operations veteran and bestselling author, speed rides down the slopes at Alta Ski Area, which has closed for the season, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Speed riding is a sport in which one uses a small paragliding wing to quickly descend snow-covered mountains on skis. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Chuck Layton, who recently had all of his toes amputated due to frostbite he endured while homeless this winter, hugs his brother Kevin Layton during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Point Fairpark by Switchpoint, a deeply affordable housing project that will provide housing to 100 formerly homeless individuals including the Layton brothers, in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The Point Fairpark will have secure entrances, ADA-compliant units and on-site support services for veterans and seniors. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, poses for portraits in the Senate Reception Room, near the Senate chamber in the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. T.J. Kirkpatrick, for the Deseret News

A woman talks on her phone as she gently caresses a photo of one of the thousands of soldiers lost in battle with Russia over many years of conflict in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and Post Malone celebrate after cutting the ribbon during the grand opening of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant, designed by the singer, in Midvale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A sinkhole caused by flooding from spring runoff is seen on Orchard Ridge Lane in Kaysville on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Snow covers a condominium home in Alta on April 9, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Kati Wyatt of Castle Rock, Colorado, embraces her 5-year-old son TJ, who is an extremely picky eater, as the two pose for a portrait outside their home, on Friday, March, 31, 2023. TJ has been attending food therapy sessions for his eating, which is limited to mostly one brand of granola bar, certain crackers, string cheese and chocolate milk. Marc Piscotty, for the Deseret News

Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family’s car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Craig Hicken, right, holds a photo of his son, Sgt. Erik Hicken, who served with the Utah National Guard. At left is Staff Sgt. Quinn Hicken, the brother of Sgt. Hicken, who is holding his mother Brenda Hicken’s hand during the 2022 Fallen Warriors ceremony at the Utah State Legislature Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A guide carries the child of two Haitian migrants on the first day of their journey through the Darién Gap, an area of roadless jungle in the northern part of Colombia’s Chocó Department, near the border with Panama, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Elliot Ellis, left, Eamon Christiansen and Aiden Muhlestein rally in support of transgender youth at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Nicole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito, takes a moment during a press conference for SB117, a bill advocating for domestic violence protections, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, gestures towards Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, during the morning session of the Utah Senate to discuss several bills regarding transgender rights in Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Ryan Sun, Deseret News