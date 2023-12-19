Video: Watch a sneak peak of the Spanish Fork Festival of Lights

The Spanish Fork Festival of Lights is a 31-year-old tradition that’s become one of Utah’s favorite drive-through holiday activities. The event allows you to stay in your car while you admire light displays, tunnels and people in holiday costumes.

And if you turn your car radio to 99.7 FM, you’ll have Christmas music to set a festive mood.

Utah State Rep. Stephen Whyte of District 63 visited the festival last month. He reviewed his experience in an X post, saying, “I was honored to attend tonight’s kickoff for the 31st annual Festival of Lights in Spanish Fork. This is one of my family’s favorite traditions in celebrating the Christmas season.”

The entry fee for single-family cars is $10, while commercial vehicles or vehicles towing a trailer cost $25 and buses cost $50. Admission fees can be paid at the gate, which is located at Canyon View Park (3300 E. Powerhouse Road in Spanish Fork, Utah).

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. nightly through New Year’s Day.

The event’s website highlights several things to be aware of before going to the event. It says that the Festival of Lights doesn’t offer “a complementary second drive-through,” so make sure you’re soaking it all in on your first pass unless you’re willing to drop another $10 for a second look.

Event organizers also prohibit “animals on foot” and “horse-drawn wagons or carriages.”

