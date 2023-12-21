Utah Tech president Richard ‘Biff’ Williams stepping down to pursue other opportunities

Utah Tech University President Richard “Biff” Williams, the longest tenured president of Utah’s degree-granting public colleges and universities, announced Thursday that he is stepping down.

Williams, whose career as president of Utah Tech started in 2014, “is currently interviewing for administrative positions at other institutions of higher learning,” according to a university press release.

“I am beyond grateful for my tenure at Utah Tech,” Williams said in a statement.

“What we have built, experienced and accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Our collective success is a testament to what a group of people with passion, skill and purpose can achieve,” he said.

Williams guided the university through the name change from Dixie State University to Utah Tech University in 2021, which required legislative approval and at times was divisive in the community. But Williams maintained the name change was “a huge step for our students and a leap forward, moving the institution forward.”

As president, Williams has facilitated the addition of more than 200 academic programs (including the institution’s first graduate degrees), increased student enrollment by 42% and grew scholarship funding by 90%, according to a university press release.

He also led Traiblazer Athletics to Division I status, significantly increased donations to the institution and oversaw the construction or renovation of 42 campus facilities.

Tiffany Wilson, chairwoman of Utah Tech’s board of trustees, said in a statement, “President Williams has overseen one of the most successful, impactful and unprecedented eras of growth of any institution of higher learning in the nation.”

Williams’ leadership and vision will be tremendously missed, “but he will always be remembered as the ultimate Trailblazer,” she said.

Williams guided the institution in becoming one of the nation’s only open, inclusive, comprehensive, polytechnic universities. As part of this mission, he formed partnerships with industry leaders to inform curriculum and prepare graduates to meet workforce demands, according to the Utah Tech press release.

This past year, Williams was named one of the Most Inspiring Thought Leaders Transforming Education by “Insights Success.” He was included in the Top 10 Inspiring CEOs by “Industry Era.”

Utah Tech Associate Vice President of Executive Affairs and chief of staff Courtney White will be named interim president, subject to board approval.

Amanda Covington, chairwoman of the Utah Board of Higher Education, expressed gratitude to Williams for his years of service and contributions to Utah Tech University.

“As we enter this transitional period, I am confident in White’s considerable leadership experience within USHE, and the positive impact he can bring to the UT campus community. I look forward to considering his appointment as interim.”

The board, overseers of Utah’s 16 public degree-granting and technical colleges and universities, will begin a national search for Utah Tech’s 19th president.

The board is also searching for a new president for Salt Lake Community College, after President Deneece Huftalin announced in November that she will retire in spring 2024. She and Williams are the longest tenured presidents in the system.

