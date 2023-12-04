Utah public colleges, universities to eliminate application fees for in-state students

In an effort to expand Utahns’ access to higher education, the overseers of Utah’s public colleges and universities have voted to eliminate application fees for in-state applicants moving forward.

The Utah Board of Higher Education voted unanimously to do away with the application fees, which, for some students, are a barrier to entering college, said Utah’s interim Commissioner of Higher Education Geoffrey Landward.

When Utahns apply, “the very first thing they’re asked to do is pay a fee. It was contrary to the mission that we’re trying to accomplish,” Landward said.

“One of the hallmarks of higher education and our mission is access. We want more students to go to our universities and colleges, we want them and need them to get certificates and degrees. It’s better for the state of Utah. It’s better for them. It’s better for their families, it’s better for their children,” he said during a recent press conference.

Across the state, the fees have ranged from $55 at the University of Utah to $15 at Utah Valley University, although in 2022, the U. waived application fees for first-time, first-year students with permanent mailing addresses in Utah or those who attend tribal high schools in the state.

Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin said the board’s action was “a great step in removing barriers to higher education and a way to ensure that everyone has access without any sort of financial barrier limiting them.”

Utah Board of Higher Education member Cydni Tetro said the decision represents a commitment to provide as many students as possible the opportunity to attend college.

“Eliminating application fees for USHE colleges is a tremendous step forward in ensuring access and opportunity. This demonstrates the alignment of our entire education system to meet the needs of our students and communities by empowering individuals, enhancing their lives and opening doors statewide; we are thrilled to let in-state students know that application fees are officially waived,” Tetro said in a statement.

Weber State University President Brad Mortensen said the board’s action removes barriers for students.

“We’ve seen the positive impact it has for increasing opportunities for students to pursue their dreams.”

To cover lost revenue, the board will pursue a one-time bridge while it develops an ongoing funding plan.

Meanwhile, tuition at many USHE institutions remains lower than peer institutions elsewhere.

Among Pac-12 and Big Ten public universities for the 2020-21 school year, the U.’s tuition and fees were 22nd lowest among 23 universities.

Of schools in the Association of American Universities, the nation’s leading research universities, the U.’s tuition and fees ranked 31st lowest among 34 institutions.

Weber State University’s tuition is among the lowest among peer institutions such as Boise State University, Eastern Kentucky University and Michigan’s Ferris State University.