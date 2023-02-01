Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 
Sandy City Fire Chief Jeff Bassett shows surplus extrication equipment at the Sandy City Fire Department.

Sandy City Fire Chief Jeff Bassett presents surplus extrication equipment from the Sandy City Fire Department to Salvador Lazalde, president of Federation of Mexicans United in Utah, in Sandy on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Mexican first responders are in need of emergency gear. Among the donations was an extrication tool commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Photo of the day: Sandy first responders share surplus far and near

Sandy fire department shares surplus extrication equipment with first responders in Zacatecas, Mexico

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Continuing its tradition to share with others who work to save lives, Sandy donated surplus emergency gear to Zacatecas, Mexico, a city of 160,000 in need of emergency equipment.

Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, Fire Chief Jeff Bassett and other first responders presented the equipment Wednesday to Salvador Lazalde, president of the Federation of Mexicans United in Utah, as well as first responders from Zacatecas. Among the equipment is a tool commonly known as the Jaws of Life.

Lazalde said many cities in central Mexico do not have budgets to purchase life-saving gear. The federation has facilitated donations of ambulances, school buses, medical equipment and more from Utah cities. Lazalde said two cities in Mexico are now using the old firefighter “turnout” uniforms that still bear the Sandy logo.

After receiving funding from the Sandy City Council for new, battery-operated extrication equipment, the city freed up the older resources. Sandy gave another Jaws of Life package to a volunteer fire station in Box Elder County earlier this month.

merlin_2961111.jpg

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski shoots a selfie with Salvador Lazalde, president of Federation of Mexicans United in Utah, and other representatives of Zacatecas, Mexico, in Sandy on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Mexican first responders are in need of emergency gear and Sandy City donated items to them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2961105.jpg

Fire Chief Jeff Bassett presents surplus extrication equipment from the Sandy City Fire Department to representatives of Zacatecas, Mexico, in Sandy on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Mexican first responders are in need of emergency gear. Among the donations was an extrication tool commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2961107.jpg

Sandy City Fire Chief Jeff Bassett, right, presents surplus extrication equipment from the Sandy City Fire Department to Salvador Lazalde, president of Federation of Mexicans United in Utah, in Sandy on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Mexican first responders are in need of emergency gear. Among the donations was an extrication tool commonly known as the “Jaws of Life.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
