Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 17, 2023 | 
Utah

Utah entrepreneur wins $50,000 at NBA All-Star Weekend pitch competition

‘Utah is the perfect place to host this competition. With a booming economy, a growing population and a thriving tech scene, we embody hustle and drive,’ Nayo Campbell, digital content producer for the Utah Jazz said

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com
SHARE Utah entrepreneur wins $50,000 at NBA All-Star Weekend pitch competition
29162995.jpeg

A female entrepreneur from Salt Lake City went home Thursday with $50,000 after winning the first-ever NBA Foundation Pitch Competition as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

A female entrepreneur from Salt Lake City went home Thursday with $50,000 after winning the first-ever NBA Foundation Pitch Competition as part of NBA All-Star Weekend.

"Utah is the perfect place to host this competition. With a booming economy, a growing population and a thriving tech scene, we embody hustle and drive," said Nayo Campbell, digital content producer for the Utah Jazz and emcee for the event. "This is an excellent opportunity for Black businesses to be elevated and exposed to investors and an audience beyond Utah."

Eight Black entrepreneurs — four of whom are from Utah —had three minutes to pitch their business to a panel of judges followed by a five-minute Q&A from the panel. The judges were Jazz minority owner Ryan Sweeney, businessman and record executive Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and managing partner of Beta Boom Kimmy Paluch.

Jenna White, founder of Empire Body Waxing, said she was "stoked" to be the first-place winner of the competition.

"I am still kind of in shock," White said after the event. "I am very much happy and very much grateful, but I'm like 'pinch me.' This is wild."

Her waxing company strives to help people feel safe and comfortable during their personal care by providing a luxurious but affordable experience. White currently operates a salon located in Salt Lake City, but she is hoping to expand to Utah County with the money she won.

White put an emphasis during her pitch on how she gives back to the community by donating some of her profits to local charities such as the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault and the Utah Association of Family Support Centers.

"I'm honored, truly. Because that imposter syndrome, you know? I'm like, do I deserve to be here? And so it's great that the judges — especially in their caliber — felt that I deserved to win," White said.

The NBA Foundation partnered with the National Black MBA Association and the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce to host the competition. The first-place winner received $50,000, second place got $35,000 and third place got $15,000.

Utah Jazz Minority owner Ryan Sweeney, UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and Beta Boom managing partner Kimmy Paluch, left to right, sit during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Utah Jazz Minority owner Ryan Sweeney, UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and Beta Boom managing partner Kimmy Paluch, left to right, sit during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Amber Hayes, of Memphis, placed second for her business SecondKeys, an artificial intelligence-enhanced property management system. Derek Canton, of Boston, placed third for his payment application named Paerpay.

The other business pitches included an enhanced hiring and communication system for the trucking industry, a recruitment and project management app, a device that helps people measure their workouts by analyzing their exercise data, a television and brand platform for Black creators, and a vegan bakery.

"Technology as a hub in this community is a real driving force," said NBA Foundation executive director Greg Taylor. "We're using the opportunity to shine a light on the NBA Foundation's mission and to highlight the value and the importance of the young people who got a chance to present. That's what today is all about, and we're glad to be here."

Corner Canyon High School freshman Bryjé Adu-Akumatey attended the competition and said it was a good experience for her. She is the president of her school's Black Student Union and is an entrepreneur herself.

She and her mom started a fashion accessory boutique called Bryje.com in 2018. Adu-Akumatey said she would be interested to one day be able to participate in an event like this.

"It's been fun to see how everyone has grown in their businesses," Adu-Akumatey said about the presenters.

merlin_2963299.jpg

Empire Body Waxing owner Jenna White reacts after winning first place during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 14
merlin_2963295.jpg

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 14
merlin_2963329.jpg

PaerPay CEO and founder Derek Canton reacts after winning third place during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 14
merlin_2963325.jpg

NBA Foundation Executive Director Greg Taylor speaks during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 14
merlin_2963323.jpg

Utah Jazz Minority owner Ryan Sweeney, UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute, American Express Chief Marketing Officer Elizabeth Rutledge and Beta Boom managing partner Kimmy Paluch, left to right, sit during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 14
merlin_2963321.jpg

Utah Jazz minority owner Ryan Sweeney and UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute watch as SecondKeys CEO Amber Hayes presents during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 14
merlin_2963317.jpg

Eats founder and owner Kandi Tesen presents during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 14
merlin_2963319.jpg

Unskrypted founder and CEO Folasade Ogunmokun presents during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 14
merlin_2963315.jpg

Metric Mate co-founder and CEO M-T Strickland presents during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 14
merlin_2963311.jpg

BetaBoom managing partner Kimmy Paluch listens during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 14
merlin_2963313.jpg

UnitedMasters and Translation founder and CEO Steve Stoute asks a question during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 14
merlin_2963307.jpg

Blendyd Studios CEO Morgan Williams speaks during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 14
merlin_2963303.jpg

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 14
merlin_2963301.jpg

Audience members sit during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 14
merlin_2963299.jpg
merlin_2963295.jpg
merlin_2963329.jpg
merlin_2963325.jpg
merlin_2963323.jpg
merlin_2963321.jpg
merlin_2963317.jpg
merlin_2963319.jpg
merlin_2963315.jpg
merlin_2963311.jpg
merlin_2963313.jpg
merlin_2963307.jpg
merlin_2963303.jpg
merlin_2963301.jpg

Next Up In Utah
Opinion: Why we want an $800 million tax cut
‘I don’t use TikTok and I would not advise anybody to do so,’ federal official says
This contraceptive works on male mice. Could it work on humans too?
Will there be any Social Security left for you?
Biden’s physical: He’s 80, healthy and ‘fit for duty’
Utah House bill recognizes Diwali, but still no fireworks allowed