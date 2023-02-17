Lawmakers say they’ll repeal Utah’s food tax — if a constitutional earmark for education is removed

Utah’s Republican legislative leaders are moving forward with what’s been a yearslong conversation over whether to remove the state’s portion of the sales tax on food.

But there’s a catch.

That would be contingent on removing the decades-old constitutional earmark that reserves income tax for public education.

Utah lawmakers are slated to consider HB101, a bill that would remove the state’s portion of sales tax on food, contingent on removing the constitutional earmark for income tax revenue, as laid out in SJR10. It’s scheduled to be heard in the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Tuesday at 8 a.m., legislative leaders announced Friday.

“Utah is the only state in the nation that has these types of budget constraints,” House Majority Leader Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said in a statement. “We can’t remove the sales tax on food and continue to efficiently balance the state budget. I’m excited to give citizens the opportunity to make the final decision at the ballot box next November.”

If the Legislature passes SJR10, Utah voters will decide whether to approve the constitutional amendment to remove the education earmark during the 2024 general election. If lawmakers also approve HB101 — and voters approve the constitutional amendment — it will eliminate the sales tax on food, resulting in a $200 million total tax cut.

For years, Utah’s Republican legislative leaders have advocated for loosening the constitutional earmark, arguing it’s needed to fix what they’ve called a “structural imbalance” between sales tax and income tax revenue in the budget. It’s something House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, proposed during last year’s session amid the debate over whether to end the sales tax on food.

That proposal was put on hold last year, but Senate Majority Whip Ann Millner, R-Ogden, told reporters Thursday a bill will likely surface before the end of the 2023 general session to propose a constitutional amendment to remove that earmark.

“The way our budget is structured, income tax is used only to fund higher and public education, children and people with disabilities,” Millner said in a prepared statement.

“Education has and will continue to be a priority in our state. Over the last few years, we have made historic investments in education, showing our commitment to Utah students and the education community,” she added. “Under the current budget structure, sales tax on food helps to fund all state needs, including Medicaid, homeless programs, public safety, courts, parks, etc. To continue funding these needed programs without the sales tax on food, we will need to restructure the budget.”

Millner has said she’s been engaged in negotiations with education stakeholders, who have historically adamantly opposed removing the constitutional earmark for education funding.

