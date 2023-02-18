Facebook Twitter
Saturday, February 18, 2023 | 
merlin_2963233.jpg

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton visits with students during an event at Lincoln Elementary in South Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The event unveiled a renovated gym and a new STEM classroom donated by NBA Cares and partners.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Utah All-Star Weekend Sports

Photo gallery: Get a look at Salt Lake City’s All-Star Weekend

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
The NBA’s biggest stars — and their fans — have come to Salt Lake City.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said this week that hosting the NBA All-Star Game has the potential to draw more than 120,000 people and bring an economic impact of nearly $250 million, including $141 million in direct spending.

To get ready for its weekend in the spotlight, Vivint Arena has undergone a makeover, and the Salt Palace has prepared to host the NBA Crossover.

It’s been 30 years since Salt Lake City last hosted the event. The ’93 All-Star Weekend saw the introduction of the NBA Jam Session, the celebrity game (with mostly local celebrities) and other interactive fan events that have become a staple ever since.

The three-day event ends Sunday.

Team Deron’s Walker Kessler (24) ducks under the hoop and the defense of Team Pau’s Paolo Banchero (5) during the first of the Rising Stars games during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Team Deron’s Walker Kessler (24) ducks under the hoop and the defense of Team Pau’s Paolo Banchero (5) during the first of the Rising Stars games during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

merlin_2963589.jpg

Team Jason’s Mac McClung (8) drives to the hoop with Team Joakim’s Evan Mobley (4) during the second of the Rising Stars games during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

merlin_2963601.jpg

Pau Gasol celebrates with Team Pau’s Jose Alvarado (15) and the other team members after Alvarado sank the game-winning shot in the championship of the Rising Stars games during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

merlin_2963513.jpg

Wrestler The Miz is introduced during the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963499.jpg

Actor Ben Affleck and his son Sam announce the teams during the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963507.jpg

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) laughs during the 2023 Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963477.jpg

A snowboarders rides a rail during warmups in the Grit Rail Jam at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

merlin_2963475.jpg

Fans gather to watch snowboarders in the Grit Rail Jam at the Gateway in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

merlin_2963217.jpg

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton, center, cuts the ribbon on a new STEM classroom at Lincoln Elementary in South Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The new science, technology, engineering and math classroom and a renovated gym were donated by NBA Cares and partners.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

merlin_2963215.jpg

Former Utah Jazz player Thurl Bailey, center left, and Jazz owner Ashley Smith chat with Elijah Hurst, 9, and other students in a new STEM classroom at Lincoln Elementary in South Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The new science, technology, engineering and math classroom and a renovated gym were donated by NBA Cares and partners.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

merlin_2963435.jpg

Retired NBA player Jason Collins moves boxes of food at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the NBA Cares day of service.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2963455.jpg

Utah Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith pack food donations to distribute to low-income students and families at the Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, as part of the NBA Cares day of service.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

merlin_2963351.jpg

Decorations and projections are set up at Vivint Arena in preparation of the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963353.jpg

A light projector is displayed on the Radisson Hotel in preparation of the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963349.jpg

Decorations and projections are set up at Vivint Arena in preparation of the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963293.jpg

Empire Body Waxing owner Jenna White reacts after winning first place during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963295.jpg

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the NBA Foundation Pitch Competition at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb. 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963109.jpg

Crews work during the NBA’s preparations at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2963107.jpg

Hallie Keselman, with NBA Events, holds a Lauri Markkanen jersey during the NBA’s preparations at Vivint Arnea in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The NBA All-Star court is shown

Crews work during the NBA’s preparations at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, for the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2963279.jpg

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963251.jpg

Activities and popup stores are set up for the NBA Crossover Event in partnership with the NBA All-Star 2023 Weekend at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Feb 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

merlin_2963133.jpg

Crowds wait and exit the Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The upcoming NBA All-Star Game will bring large numbers of travelers.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2963131.jpg

An explosive detecting dog named Mango attends a press conference where officials from the Transportation Security Administration and Salt Lake City International Airport discuss high travel volumes in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, regarding the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. Large numbers of travelers are anticipated for the game and Presidents Day weekend.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

