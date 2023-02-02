Police arrest student accused of firing gun at Taylorsville High

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy Wednesday who they say fired a gun in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School last week.

On Thursday, a confrontation between six students — all between the ages of 15 and 17 — in the parking lot of the high school, 5225 S. Redwood Road, culminated in a shot or shots being fired, according to police. No injuries were reported.

The school was placed on lockdown for more than two hours as police investigated the shooting and three nearby elementary schools and a middle school went into a lockout protocol.

Three students were rounded up the same day and questioned as detectives searched for three others. Those students were found a few days later and also questioned.

On Wednesday, after detectives put their case together, Taylorsville police announced that a 17-year-old boy had been identified as the shooter and he was arrested at his home about 8:30 a.m. The teen was booked into Salt Lake County Juvenile Detention for investigation of discharge of a firearm and several counts of aggravated assault.

Police say the five other students involved in the incident will not be arrested but could face discipline by the high school. Police have not said what the initial confrontation in the parking lot was about. It was also unknown Wednesday if one shot or multiple shots were fired, and whether the 17-year-old fired into the air or in the direction of another student.

