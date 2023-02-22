Multiple crashes reported, school delays and closures announced in Utah as winter storm arrives

A winter storm that arrived in Utah is already impacting the state, prompting several school districts in northern Utah to cancel in-person classes for Wednesday.

Toopers had already responded to 119 crashes on Utah highways and freeways by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Some of those crashes and slide-offs resulted in massive delays of 15 minutes or more on eastbound I-84 in Box Elder County and southbound U.S. 91 at Sardine Canyon in Cache County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. Video submitted to KSL by reader Allison Smith showed multiple jackknifed semitrucks on I-15 near Tremonton, as well.

Approved traction devices, such as chains or all-wheel drive, are required for drivers heading into Big and Little Cottonwood canyons in Salt Lake County.

UDOT added that uphill traffic into Little Cottonwood Canyon would be closed at the mouth of the canyon and downhill traffic would be closed at Snowbird Resort at 8 p.m. Tuesday for avalanche control operations. Similar closures may occur Wednesday morning, too.

Provo Canyon is closed between Vivian and Canyon Glen parks until further notice due to high avalanche risk. UDOT said all through traffic will need to use U.S. 40 and I-15 as alternate routes.

We’re out here prepping, and we’re asking you to stay safe and consider staying off the roads Wednesday morning. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/RzXlNDSZn8 — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) February 21, 2023

The agency issued a road weather alert for the storm that remains in effect through Thursday morning. The agency advises that snow will be "heavy at times" and expand statewide Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, adding that Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes are expected to be highly impacted along the Wasatch Front.

"Motorists are advised to use caution," the alert states. "Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware traction laws may be enforced.

Meanwhile, some cities are already amending their hours. Salt Lake City, for example, will open its offices at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, two hours later than usual. The Utah Legislature will also start two hours later, beginning its committee meetings at 9 a.m.

School delays, closures

Several school districts and charter schools announced delays for Wednesday:



Provo City School District announced a two-hour delay and canceled half-day kindergarten, preschool and other after-school programs.

Davis School District secondary schools already have a late start for Wednesdays. Additionally, elementary schools and all-day kindergarten will start two hours late. Kindergarten and pre-school are canceled.

Box Elder School District already has a one-hour delay on Wednesdays but announced it will be delayed an additional hour for snow.

Weber School District delayed bus pick-ups and school start times by two hours and canceled kindergarten and pre-school.

Nebo School District announced a two-hour delay.

North Summit School District classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

Utah State University's Tooele campus announced a two-hour delay.

North Star Academy in Bluffdale; Pacific Heritage Academy in Salt Lake City; Canyon Rim Academy Charter School in Salt Lake City; the Lehi Ascent Academy; and the Layton and Ogden campuses of Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science will have a two-hour delay.

The following districts announced remote learning days Wednesday: Salt Lake City School District, Murray School District, Granite School District, Tooele County School District, Jordan School District, Alpine School District and Canyons School District, which also announced morning extracurricular activities are canceled unless road conditions improve. South Summit School District also announced remote learning for all Kamas schools.

Summit Academy Schools and the West Jordan and West Valley Ascent Academy campuses will also have remote learning.

Salt Lake Community College said all campuses will be closed for in-person classes and remote learning options can be found on Canvas.

Blessed Sacrament School in Sandy, Judge Memorial Catholic High School in Salt Lake City, Our Lady of the Lourdes Elementary School in Salt Lake City, the Paradigm Charter Schools, Dancing Moose Montessori in South Jordan, West Valley, and Lehi, and Anthem Prep in South Jordan all announced they will be closed Wednesday for the snow day.

Tooele Army Depot will delay its start until 9:30 a.m.

More information about the storm, including projected totals, can be found here.

This story will be updated.

