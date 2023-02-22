Post Malone to headline Salt Lake music festival; Les Claypool to open Red Butte series

One of Utah's own is set to headline the Hive Music Festival as it returns to the Utah State Fairpark later this year.

Hive organizers announced Tuesday that Post Malone will headline this year's event, along with Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi June 9-10. Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, purchased a home in Cottonwood Heights in 2019; he's also reached the Recording Industry Association of America's "diamond certification" of 10 million unit sales five times.

The festival debuted in 2021 with Post headlining; there wasn't an event held at all last year. Post Malone also coming off a performance at the NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena, before Sunday night's tipoff.

Other notable acts at this year's Hive Music Festival include singer-songwriter Joji, as well as rappers Big Sean and Santa Fe Klan. The full lineup can be found here. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, with two-day general audience tickets starting at $199, while two-day VIP passes begin at $500.

Les Claypool to open Red Butte Garden series

Also on Tuesday, Red Butte Garden Outdoor Concert Series organizers announced that Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will open this year's concert series at the University of Utah campus. The band is fronted by the legendary bassist and singer Les Claypool, who founded and was the lead singer of Primus.

Claypool regrouped his "Fearless Flying Frog for the Summer of Green Tour" last year after a two-decade-long hiatus. The band and opener Fishbone arrives as the opening act of this year's Red Butte series on May 23.

Tickets also go on sale Thursday, for anyone who has a Garden-Flex level or above membership at Red Butte Garden. Otherwise, general public tickets go on sale Friday. It costs $45 for members and $50 for the general public.

The rest of the concert series is expected to be announced at a later date.

