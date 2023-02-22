Facebook Twitter
If you’re sick of the snow, hang in there. Utah’s not done yet

Endless shoveling, horrible commutes, power outages spell winter’s blast

By Amy Joi O’Donoghue Amy Joi O’Donoghue and  Hannah McKinlay Hannah McKinlay
Katya Brooun and Jack Schill walk on an unplowed road during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 22, 2023.

Katya Brooun and Jack Schill walk on an unplowed road during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

If your back is hurting from shoveling or that rear fender is dented, take a deep breath and realize all this Utah snow is a good thing.

White-knuckled commutes, power outages and late school starts are the talk of the day when it comes to the blistering snowstorm that swamped Utah Tuesday into Wednesday. But the more important thing to remember is the mountains, our reservoirs, streams and rivers all need this.

“We will take all the water we can get,” said Michael Wessler, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. “We are experiencing a long duration multiyear drought and it’s not just one winter season to get out of that.”

And while Wessler said the state did not set any records for the voluminous snowfall, Utahns were certainly animated about the effects of the storm.

“I’m ready to move,” Holladay resident Paul Baker said as he shoveled his driveway, disappointed that his children were home from school.

merlin_2964535.jpg

Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family’s car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Snow_Wx_0222_LS_01.JPG

Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears the walkways at the Capitol in Salt Lake City following a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2964549.jpg

Nick Tate pulls his daughter, Lily, 7, on a sled at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2964547.jpg

People cross 300 South at Main Street during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2964543.jpg

Vehicles travel on a snow-covered State Street during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2964545.jpg

Randall Rice walks under a canopy of snow-covered tree branches during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2964541.jpg

A man crosses 400 South during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
merlin_2964539.jpg

A man crosses 400 South during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Logan Collister especially hates the deep snow, being a postal carrier.

“Luckily, it’s my day off, but otherwise, it’s a long day,” he said, pushing a snowblower across the sidewalk in front of his home in Holladay. “And I hate walking through all this snow.”

The National Weather Service of Salt Lake City’s Twitter account blew up with all sorts of extraordinary posts showing the storm’s impact.

Wessler said the storm’s not over, with a smattering of snow expected into Thursday and a continued unsettled weather pattern.

Perhaps people have been spoiled because last February was bone dry, but Wessler said if this active pattern keeps up, it’s a good thing.

“So we’re really, really taking advantage of the active pattern and the cold, active pattern to continue building that snowpack,” he said. “We hope to do so through mid-April.”

Despite slow commutes and power outages, many Utahns are grateful for some relief from the drought.

“With our precipitation levels over the past couple of years, I love it,” college student Spencer McDougal said after snowblowing his neighbor’s front walkway.

Contractor Brian Crockett agreed.

“I used to go to Lake Powell every year, and it’s been so low — it’s terrible. So I hope the snow helps a lot,” he said.

Many skiers, like Tom Cotter, don’t mind straining their backs to clear their driveways if it means more days of fresh powder.

“I’m a big time skier, so it’s fantastic,” Cotter said. “In fact, I’m heading up skiing here as soon as I can heal my back and get this snow picked up.”

Wessler and his colleagues have been closely monitoring the conditions, and so far this winter they’re pleased with what they have seen.

“I will say that we are already well above average for our annual snowfall and this has just continued to push us above average for snowfall. So we’re certainly doing well as far as low elevation valley snowfall this winter and especially with this storm,” he said, adding, “it is definitely a much needed strong winter.”

